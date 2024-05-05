It would be their first title since 2016, and would represent a significant improvement from last term's fourth-place finish, although Arsenal will be no gimme as Jonas Eidevall's side are just two points behind Chelsea in third after another solid season.

City, who have won their last 14 league games, will also have to make do without WSL top scorer Khadija Shaw, as the Jamaican hotshot is sidelined with a foot injury.

Arsenal won this season's first meeting between the two teams thanks to Stina Blackstenius's late strike last November, before City exacted revenge with a 1-0 win in the FA Women's Cup fifth round in February.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Man City v Arsenal?

Man City v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 5th May 2024.

Man City v Arsenal kick-off time

Man City v Arsenal will kick off at 2:15pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Arsenal on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 13:50pm.

How to live stream Man City v Arsenal online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Man City v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Man City v Arsenal odds

