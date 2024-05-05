Jürgen Klopp faces a key selection decision over whether to bring Mohamed Salah back into the starting XI after their pair clashed on the sideline when the Egyptian was preparing to come on as a second-half substitute against the Hammers.

Tottenham's hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League have gone up in smoke, as three successive defeats leaves them seven points behind Aston Villa.

Spurs have had limited time to prepare for the trip to Merseyside following Thursday's disappointing 2-0 loss at Chelsea, and could be nervously looking over their shoulders if they are beaten once again.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Tottenham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Liverpool v Tottenham?

Liverpool v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 5th May 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Tottenham kick-off time

Liverpool v Tottenham will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 3pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Liverpool v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Liverpool v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Liverpool v Tottenham in the USA

You can watch Liverpool v Tottenham live on Peacock at 11:30am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Liverpool v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Liverpool (4/9) Draw (9/2) Tottenham (9/2)*

Bet Boost: Yves Bissouma to be booked, Wataru Endo to be booked, Both teams to score – Yes – 11/1 12/1

Bet Boosts are only available to new and eligible customers, and are subject to availability.

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.