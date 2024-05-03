The 19th edition of Backlash will showcase some of the key stars and storylines following on from WrestleMania.

Cody Rhodes will be the main attraction in Lyon, as he defeated Roman Reigns at the star-studded event earlier this month.

He will take on AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Championship title, with plenty more matches to savour.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch WWE Backlash France 2024 on TV and live stream in the UK.

When is WWE Backlash France 2024?

WWE Backlash France 2024 takes place on Saturday 4th May.

British fans can tune in from 6pm UK time to catch all of the action live.

WWE Backlash France TV channel

The Backlash France will be shown live on TNT Sports Box Office for a one-off PPV fee of £14.99.

This includes the full match card, while the kick-off show will be available on the WWE YouTube channel for free.

WWE Backlash France live stream

TNT Sports Box Office can also be streamed across a range of devices, from smartphones to tablets and laptops to smart TVs.

Alternatively, you can subscribe to the WWE Network from £9.99 per month and tune in for the whole event live as part of the package.

WWE Backlash France 2024 match card

Check out the match schedule (so far) for WWE Backlash France 2024:

Cody Rhodes v AJ Styles – WWE Championship

Damian Priest v Jey Uso – World Heavyweight Championship

