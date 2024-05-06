A strong end to the season might not be enough to save the Dutchman's job, and his side will need to be on their A-game if they are to claim all three points at Crystal Palace.

That's because the Eagles are one of the Premier League's form teams after adapting to new boss Oliver Glasner's methods and getting key players such as Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze back to fitness.

Eze missed last Saturday's 1-1 draw at Fulham, in which Jeffrey Schlupp rescued a point with a late screamer, due to a knock - but is likely to be back in the starting XI.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Man Utd?

Crystal Palace v Man Utd will take place on Monday 6th May 2024.

Crystal Palace v Man Utd kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Man Utd will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 6:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Crystal Palace v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

How to watch Crystal Palace v Man Utd in the USA

You can watch Crystal Palace v Man Utd live on FuboTV at 3pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Crystal Palace v Man Utd odds

