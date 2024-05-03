Over 150,000 people will gather along the course for the 150th running of the iconic event.

Mage, with jockey Javier Castellano on board, stormed to victory last year, though only six horses have ever gone on to win the event in consecutive years.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV details you need to know for the Kentucky Derby 2024.

How to watch the Kentucky Derby on TV

The Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday 4th May 2024.

You can watch the race live on Sky Sports Action from 9pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Live stream Kentucky Derby online and via phone

Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the race via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Kentucky Derby odds

