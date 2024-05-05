West Ham - one place and two points behind Chelsea in ninth having played one more game - are also in the mix for a fourth consecutive season in European competition, but would need to win their last three to stand any chance - and their recent form does not inspire confidence.

The Hammers lost to London rivals Fulham and Crystal Palace before holding Liverpool to a draw on home soil last weekend to take their winless streak to three.

David Moyes's team are also looking to complete the double over Chelsea after a comprehensive 3-1 victory last August.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v West Ham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Chelsea v West Ham?

Chelsea v West Ham will take place on Sunday 5th May 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v West Ham kick-off time

Chelsea v West Ham will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v West Ham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Chelsea v West Ham live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Chelsea v West Ham on radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

How to watch Chelsea v West Ham in the USA

You can watch Chelsea v West Ham live on Peacock at 9am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Chelsea v West Ham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (13/20) Draw (7/2) West Ham (7/2)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.