Best Black Friday deals 2020: sale start date, best offers and tips

Black Friday 2020 is set to be another huge consumer event and chatter has already started around the deals we can expect. If you’re one of the many shoppers already preparing for the deal day then you’ve come to the right place.

Black Friday is on 27th November this year with Cyber Monday following straight after on 30th November, just in time for the Christmas shopping season.

Things will be a little different this year thanks to the pandemic. In the USA, shops are giving staff Thanksgiving off with most stores not opening due to Covid-19.

In the UK, we never see the same mad rush to band down shop doors on Black Friday (98 per cent of shoppers plan to spend online), but it will still have an impact on what’s on offer.

With Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday so close together, Amazon has already released its early Black Friday deals and we expect deals to continue throughout October and November.

We also expect a lot more online deals this year rather than in-store only deals (like the Nintendo Switch Asda deal last year), which can only be a good thing for everyone reluctant to venture out.

Last year, there was about a 20 per cent uplift in traffic for people searching for deals in some regions, according to Adobe Analytics. It remains to be seen whether Black Friday following so soon after Amazon Prime Day will impact sales – with people snapping up deals early and both adding to the draw of buying for Christmas.

This year, it’s expected that Brits will spend an estimated £7billion over the Black Friday weekend. In the US, this is even higher – around $58billion.

We’re waiting to see what the best buys will be but during last year’s Black Friday event, toys were the hot ticket (with Argos Crazy Codes doing well) and the Nintendo Switch being the most popular console. With a new PS5 and Xbox Series X on the way, we expect these to sell well, even without discounts.

The deals on offer will, as always, be dominated by consumer electronics like phones, TVs, laptops, smart speakers and gadgets, but with so many offers on the table, it can be hard to know what’s the best deal and what exactly to look for.

We also found in 2019 that retailers didn’t drop everything at once, with Argos, Currys PC World and Amazon drip-feeding deals in the lead up to Black Friday.

So far, we have already seen discounted Nintendo Switch bundles, Argos toy deals including on LEGO and price drops on Samsung phones, and we are still some way off from the day itself.

With more early Black Friday deals expected to follow, and offers continuing for the next month at least, we suggest bookmarking this page as we will be updating throughout the discount season with all the latest and best deals across UK and US retailers.

Early Black Friday deals

It feels like Black Friday deals are released earlier and earlier each year, and 2020 is no different. We have already seen a number of early Black Friday deals released by Amazon in October, and we anticipate more retailers to follow as we head into November.

One retailer that has already followed suit is Argos. Starting mid-October, Argos has offers on a range of toys including LEGO, Super Mario, Marvel, Fortnite and Nerf. To see what is on offer, and maybe even to tick off a few Christmas presents early, check out our Argos Black Friday deals page.

Here is our pick of the best early Black Friday deals already on offer:

Black Friday deals 2020: what to expect

With Black Friday a little later in November this year, we expect – and have already seen – many retailers encouraging shoppers to use Black Friday sales to buy early Christmas presents.

And, according to research by Google, they might be right to do so. The data from Google showed that 22 per cent of Brits were considering their Christmas purchases three to six months before the big day last year.

Because of this, we expect to see big discounts in areas such as toys, gaming consoles, and tech – all of which are popular gifts.

Expect offers on home appliances such as coffee machines, too, as well as big name brands such as Le Creuset and Nespresso.

Last year, some of John Lewis‘ most popular offers included 30 per cent off Le Creuset, 20 per cent off LEGO and £100 off the Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner.

PS5 pre-orders have already proved extremely popular, so we expect the console to continue to sell, with or without any deals. Much like last year, any discounted stock of the Nintendo Switch is likely to go fast, so we recommend taking advantage of deals fast, if you haven’t been lucky enough to get your hands on one in recent months.

Another big release of 2020 has been the long-anticipated iPhone 12. If you are interested on getting your hands on the new flagship Apple phone, we recommend waiting until Black Friday. Nothing is guaranteed but some great iPhone 12 deals are already beginning to surface.

When is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday falls on 27th November this year, meaning it’s less than a month before Christmas Day. The event began as a US tradition and therefore always falls on the Friday after Thanksgiving, which is always the last Thursday in November.

Cyber Monday follows on the first Monday after Black Friday every year, so this year it’s on 30th November.

The two events used to be markedly different in that shoppers would rush to the high streets for Black Friday, whereas Cyber Monday was exclusively reserved for online deals.

Black Friday has always tended to lean more towards tech products while Cyber Monday was more about lifestyle and a wider array of products, though this is no longer the case.

However, as so much of Black Friday is now about online shopping, the two events are often simply branded as Black Friday weekend.

Expect deals in the week ahead too, though – 20th November will be a test run for many retailers so keep that in your diary also. For example, Currys runs its own Why Wait Sale during this week for those who are looking to save some money without the usual panic-buying that comes with Black Friday sales. Currys has also kicked off its early sales so keep an eye out as there will be deals already available.

How does RadioTimes.com prepare for Black Friday? We keep an eye on prices in the lead up to Black Friday to make sure we’re recommending the cheapest and best deals in the weeks before and on the day. We also keep our deal pages up to date so you can check back and snap a good deal up during Black Friday. You can look over all our Black Friday content before the event to prepare yourself – whether that’s looking for a deal, a review or tech guides.

How long is Black Friday?

While many shops run early Black Friday offers, Black Friday officially kicks off at midnight on 27th November (i.e. late night Thursday).

You’ll still see early deals, but the majority of deals will be available on the actual Black Friday weekend – with some retailers offering a week or a weekend of associated special offers.

Best Black Friday 2019 deals

If you’re wondering what deals we saw last year there was a mix of smart home tech, TVs and a lot of deals around Airpods and Nintendo Switch. Argos also had Crazy Codes.

How will Black Friday 2020 be different?

Black Friday 2020 should still bring with it plenty of discounts and offers, but we do expect there to be a few changes in shopping behaviour thanks to the pandemic – both economically and in terms of what deals are available.

Last year, the retailers went all out to compete with early Black Friday deals on key products. If we see a continuation of this, then TVs with smart options, 4K and HDR should be up for grabs and lower prices, and Apple should offer its usual deals on iPads and Airpods.

The Airpods Pro may mean we see older versions drop in price too. The same goes for the PS4 as the new PS5 is out this Holiday season, as well as Xbox Series X. Apple also has the new iPhone slated for November, so we can expect a few deals there and on older models. iPhone 11 may not be discounted as much though thanks to iPhone 12’s delay.

Where to find the best Black Friday deals?

Most retailers want a piece of the action when it comes to Black Friday, which means there are a lot of offers and deals to sort through. Amazon, as one of the largest retailers in the world, is one of the most prolific with a stream of deals: Echo Dots, Kindles, and Fire TV sticks are worth keeping an eye on.

John Lewis is also another brand to keep on your radar as it tends to drop the prices on TVs for Black Friday, meaning you are more likely to get an offer on a 4K TV. The brand also offers discounts on other tech products which can sometimes hit up to 30 per cent off.

Currys PC World ran a series of early offers last year so it’s a good place to check in the lead up to Black Friday as well as on the day. Smartphones, games consoles and TVs are all likely targets for deals.

If you’re struggling to work out what deals are for you, we will have a guide on the day, so check back on Black Friday itself. Amazon also has a Daily Deals page which offers up to 90 per cent off some products.

What products will be on offer on Black Friday?

We also expect great deals around products like Amazon Echo, the Amazon Fire Stick hot off the heels of the new Echo Dot 8 and Amazon Fire Stick Lite. Kindle is also often on the deals list.

Google Chromecast, Google Home will also be among the best deals.

Apple also recently announced new products, with the Apple Watch 6, and Apple Watch SE. With new items on their way, we expect the older Apple Watches to have deals on them.

Game-wise, expect FIFA to be among the top deals, especially as FIFA 21 will be out along with the new PS5 and Xbox Series X – so expect PS4 and Xbox One deals as well as PSVR. Speaking of which, Nintendo Switch deals were among the best sellers last year.

Phone wise the iPhone 12 will be out, so expect deals on the older models.

We’ll update this page with more as the event approaches and more early deals drop.

Are Black Friday deals real?

Yes, Black Friday deals are real. The deals are agreed with the brands and retailers so aren’t just flash sales even though that’s how they come across.

Sudden price drops are also used, which is more based on an algorithm. Take Amazon, for example, with its lightning deals.

Price-matching is also popular, with John Lewis and Currys PC World both running a price match promise.

The main issue isn’t so much whether deals are real but how good they are. Keep an eye on prices in the lead up to the day to ensure you are getting the best Black Friday deal you can. Sometimes you will see some items are cheaper after Black Friday, sometimes with price drops on Cyber Monday, but this is a usual practice too. The best thing to do is grab a deal if it is cheaper than usual and it’s a product you already wanted. You can read more about the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday in our guide.

Are there any Black Friday deals now?

There will be a lot of deals starting to arrive in the weeks ahead of Black Friday, and we’ll keep you updated when and where to look closer to the time. Currys has already kicked off its early sale with clearance offers and Amazon Black Friday early deals are already live.

We have already created a catalogue of deals pages showing the best discounts you can get right now across the technology and entertainment sectors. Check out the ‘best Black Friday 2020’ section on this page.

Like we mentioned above, the Nintendo Switch was highly popular last year, and more discounts on the console are expected this year, too. And, because of Black Friday’s later date, the shopping event is a great time to buy Christmas gifts. If this is the case, be sure to take a look at our LEGO and Smyths deals for any toys you might be after.

These deal hubs are a fantastic way of keeping an eye on prices if you have a specific item in mind, or to snag a deal early if you would rather not wait until the end of November.

Can Black Friday deals be returned?

Legally, you have the same rights to refund faulty items bought on sale as you do when they’re bought full price. If the item isn’t faulty – for instance, if you decide you simply didn’t like the product – then you need to check with the retailer. In the UK you need proof of purchase if you want to return an item, but if you just want a repair or to exchange you don’t need the warranty. You can read more in our guide to Black Friday returns.

Origin and history: What is Black Friday?

Back in November 1951, Black Friday was first mentioned. The Factory Management and Maintenance journal used the term to describe people calling in sick the day after Thanksgiving so they could get that extra day off.

US police also used the phrase Black Friday and Black Saturday to describe the intense traffic that happens around the season.

There was also a movement in 1961 from local government to change the shopping season to Big Friday or Big Saturday, but it never took off. The term Black Friday was seen as more fitting as it represented a shopping spree that pushed retailers ‘back into the black’ money-wise.

Read more on Black Friday

There are plenty of retailers taking part, but we’re keeping track of the best deals for you. Whether that’s technology, consoles, and games, to electricals, and toys. We have guides on the best Black Friday deals.

Check back for the best Black Friday deals on the day.