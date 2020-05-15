Accessibility Links

  3. 30 true or false questions and answers for your home pub quiz

30 true or false questions and answers for your home pub quiz

Sort out fact from fiction during your next virtual gathering

LEFTBANK PICTURES FOR ITV QUIZ MATTHEW MACFADYEN,SIAN CLIFFORD,MICHAEL SHEEN AND HELEN MCCRORY STAR. EPISODE 2 Pictured: MATTHEW MACFADYEN as Charles Ingram and MICHAEL SHEEN as Chris Tarrant. This image is the copyright of Leftbank Pictures and is only to be used in relation to QUIZ.

Online quizzing is all the rage right now – and nothing rocks a quizzer’s confidence like a good true or false question. So next time you’re on House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger test your friends with these devilish true or false questions – they still have a 50% chance…

RadioTimes.com is here with a round devoted to true or false questions to spice up your next online quiz – read on for 20 statements which may or may not be true…

And once you’re done, why not try our TV pub quizfilm pub quiz, music quiz or sport pub quiz for size? Plus there’s many, many more pub quizzes available as part of our bumper general knowledge pub quiz.

What is definitely true is that it’s question time – and the answers are down below when you’re ready.

  1. Cyclones spin in a clockwise direction in the southern hemisphere
  2. Goldfish only have a memory of three seconds
  3. The capital of Libya is Benghazi
  4. Brazil is the only country in the Americas to have the official language of Portuguese
  5. The Channel Tunnel is the longest rail tunnel in the world
  6. Darth Vader famously says the line “Luke, I am your father” in The Empire Strikes Back
  7. Olivia Newton-John represented the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974, the year ABBA won with “Waterloo”
  8. Stephen Hawking declined a knighthood from the Queen
  9. The highest mountain in England is Ben Nevis
  10. Nicolas Cage and Michael Jackson both married the same woman
  11. Japan and Russia did not sign a peace treaty after World War Two so are technically still at war
  12. The mathematical name for the shape of a Pringle is hyperbolic paraboloid
  13. Charlie Chaplin came first in a Charlie Chaplin look-alike contest
  14. Michael Keaton’s real name is Michael Douglas
  15. Napoleon was of below-average height
  16. Donald Duck’s middle name is Fauntelroy
  17. The Statue of Liberty was a gift from France
  18. According to Scottish law, it is illegal to be drunk in charge of a cow
  19. The Great Wall of China is visible from space
  20. The first tea bags were made of silk
  21. Meghan Markle’s first name is Rachel
  22. Warsaw is the capital of Bulgaria
  23. A metre is further than a yard
  24. A woman has walked on the moon
  25. Flying in an aeroplane is statistically safer than driving in a car
  26. John Challis plays Boycie in Only Fools and Horses
  27. Valletta is the capital of Cyprus
  28. The currency of France is the Franc
  29. Ben Nevis is the tallest mountain in the UK
  30. Radiohead wrote the song Love is All Around

Answers

  1. True
  2. False – scientists have found their memories can actually last for months
  3. False – it’s Tripoli
  4. True
  5. False – The Gotthard Base Tunnel in Switzerland is 4 miles longer at 35.5 miles long
  6. False – the line is actually “No, I am your father”
  7. True
  8. True
  9. False – Ben Nevis is in Scotland
  10. True – to Lisa Marie Presley no less
  11. True – the two countries have signed a joint declaration but not a peace treaty
  12. True
  13. False – he came third
  14. True
  15. False – at 5 ft 7 in he was slightly above average height for the time
  16. True
  17. True
  18. True
  19. False
  20. True
  21. True
  22. False
  23. True
  24. False
  25. True
  26. True
  27. False (It’s Malta)
  28. False (It’s the Euro)
  29. True
  30. False

