  3. 40 film questions and answers for your virtual home pub quiz

40 film questions and answers for your virtual home pub quiz

Forgot to write a round for your Zoom pub quiz tonight? Here's all the film questions you need!

With everyone stuck indoors and the local Wetherspoons no longer an option, for many of us, the weekly pub quiz has moved to Zoom, Skype, Google Hangouts and House Party.

That being said, designing a round sounds easier than it looks and although the lack of commute has freed up some time, you don’t necessarily want to spend it trawling through Google for film trivia!

So we’ve done it for you! RadioTimes.com is here with 40 film questions and answers that you can whip out during your next quiz session!

And once you’re done, why not try our TV pub quizmusic quiz or sport pub quiz for size? Plus there’s many, many more pub quizzes available as part of our bumper general knowledge pub quiz.

Questions

  1. What year was the first Toy Story film released in cinemas?
  2. Who directed Titanic, Avatar and The Terminator?
  3. Which three films make up what is known as the Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy?
  4. Who directed Parasite – the first foreign-language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture?
  5. Which Oscar-winning actress is the voice of Helen Parr (Elastigirl) in The Incredibles?
  6. Name the 2015 film spinoff to the Rocky series starring Michael B. Jordan.
  7. Meryl Streep won a Best Actress BAFTA for which 2011 political drama?
  8. BD Wong voices Captain Li Shang in the animated musical Mulan, but which 70’s teen heartthrob provided the character’s singing voice?
  9. Which actor broke two toes whilst filming The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers?
  10.  Name the three movies in which Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks have starred together.
  11. Which British actor plays Alfred Pennyworth in Joker (2019)?
  12. What is the name of John Goodman’s character in The Big Lebowski?
  13. Which colour pill does Neo swallow in The Matrix?
  14. Name the composer behind the soundtracks of The Lion King, Inception and Pirates of the Caribbean.
  15. Which 2014 Seth Rogan film caused the North Korean government to threaten action against the United States?
  16. What type of car does Doc Brown use as a time machine in Back To The Future?
  17. Which Catastrophe star makes a cameo in Deadpool 2 as Peter?
  18. Which husband-wife duo starred in 2018’s horror film A Quiet Place?
  19. Which 2019 film won the Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Film this year? 
  20. What does Bridget Jones name her baby in the film series’s third instalment?
  21. Who sang the theme for 2015 Bond film Spectre?
  22. In 1994 romcom Four Weddings and a Funeral, whose funeral does the group attend?
  23. Who plays the titular role in 2018 superhero film Black Panther?
  24. Which US comedian wrote and directed Get Out and Us?
  25. What is the name of Wes Anderson’s upcoming comedy-drama starring Benicio del Toro, Tilda Swinton and Timothée Chalamet?
  26. What is the name of the second James Bond film?
  27. What is the name of the spell used by Ron and Hermoine in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone to make their feathers fly?
  28. What happens to Chihiro’s parents in the 2001 Japanese film Spirited Away?
  29. In ‘90s romcom Clueless, who plays Josh Lucas – Cher Horowitz’s ex-step-brother?
  30. How many Academy Awards has Leonardo DiCaprio won?
  31. Which actor got his big break playing a lonely schoolboy in About A Boy?
  32. For which film did Sandra Bullock win her Oscar?
  33. Cool Runnings is the story of which country entering a bobsleigh team into the Winter Olympics?
  34. ‘Frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn’ is an iconic line from which classic film?
  35. Emma Thompson made the nation cry in Love Actually – she thought her husband had bought her a necklace, but instead she received an album by which artist?
  36. Who replaced Richard Harris as Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films?
  37. What does Tom Hanks compare life to in Forest Gump?
  38. Which movie features an iconic dance scene between Uma Thurman and John Travolta?
  39. In which Austin Powers film does Beyonce make her movie debut?
  40. Who does Will Ferrell play in Anchorman?
Answers

  1. 1995
  2. James Cameron
  3. Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World’s End
  4. Bong Joon-ho
  5. Holly Hunter
  6. Creed
  7. The Iron Lady
  8. Donny Osmond
  9. Viggo Mortensen, whilst kicking a helmet.
  10. Joe Versus the Volcano (1990), Sleepless in Seattle (1993) and You’ve Got Mail (1998)
  11. Douglas Hodge
  12. Walter Sobchak
  13. Red
  14. Hanz Zimmer
  15. The Interview
  16. DeLorean
  17. Rob Delaney
  18. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
  19. Cats
  20. William
  21. Sam Smith – Writing’s on the Wall
  22. The funeral of Gareth (played by Simon Callow)
  23. Chadwick Boseman
  24. Jordan Peele
  25. The French Dispatch
  26. From Russia With Love
  27. Wingardium Leviosa
  28. They are transformed into pigs
  29. Paul Rudd
  30. Despite being nominated 6 times, he has only won once – in 2016 for The Revenant
  31. Nicholas Hoult
  32. The Blind Side
  33. Jamaica
  34. Gone with the Wind
  35. Joni Mitchell
  36. Michael Gambon
  37. A box of chocolates
  38. Pulp Fiction
  39. Goldmember
  40. Ron Burgundy

