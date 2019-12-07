Radio Times Christmas Wordfinder

For a chance to win the Wordfinder, unscramble the letters in the shaded boxes of the Christmas Crossword to find the name of a TV show (find it on page 288 of the Radio Times Christmas double issue).

Two winners will receive ten DVD box sets of classic series from ITV Studios, including Poldark, Shetland, Vera and A Touch of Frost.

There are two ways to enter:

1- BY EMAIL

Email your full name and answer to ChristmasWF52@radiotimescomps.co.uk

2- BY POST

Send a postcard with your answer to:

RT Wordfinder Week 52 2019

PO Box 501

Leicester

LE94 0AA

Terms & Conditions

The Promoter is Immediate Media Company Limited, Vineyard House, 44 Brook Green, London, W6 7BT

The promotion is open to all residents of the UK, including the Channel Islands, aged 18 years or older, except the Promoter’s employees or contractors and anyone connected with the promotion or their direct family members.

The closing date for entries is 11.59 pm on Friday 10 January 2020.

By entering the promotion, the participants agree:

to be bound by these terms and conditions;

that their name and county of residence may be released if they win a prize; and

that should they win the promotion, their name and likeness may be used by the Promoter for pre-arranged promotional purposes.

Entrants should enter by completing the online entry. Entries received after the closing date of the promotion will not be considered.

Entrants must supply to Immediate Media Company Limited their full name and email address. The Promoter will use entrants’ personal details in accordance with the Immediate Privacy Policy.

Only one entry will be permitted per person, regardless of method of entry. Bulk entries made by third parties will not be permitted.

The winning entrants will be the first correct entry drawn at random from all the correct entries after the closing date. The Promoter’s decision as to the winner is final and no correspondence relating to the promotion will be entered into. The Promoter may share the details of the winner with the prize provider for the purposes of fulfilling/delivering the prize.

2 winners will receive a copy of: Poldark Complete Collection, A Touch of Frost Complete Collection, Shetland Complete Series, Vera Complete Series 1-9, Rising Damp Complete TV Series, Darling Buds of May, Royle Family Complete Collection, Inspector Morse Case Files, Lewis Complete Series 1-9, Endeavour Complete Series.

The winner will be notified within 14 days of the close of the promotion by telephone or email. If the winner cannot be contacted, or fails to respond within 28 days of such notification being sent, the Promoter reserves the right to offer the prize to a runner up, or to re-offer the prize in any future promotion.

There is no cash alternative and the prize will not be transferable. Prizes must be taken as stated and cannot be deferred. The Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize with one of the same or greater value.

The surname and county of residence of the winners will be available upon request by sending an SAE to Radio Times Christmas Competition, 44 Brook Green, London, W6 7BT within two months of the closing date of the promotion. The Promoter will contact the winners before releasing this information and provide the winners the opportunity to object or limit the amount of information shared.

The Promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions or to cancel, alter or amend the promotion at any stage, if deemed necessary in its opinion, or if circumstances arise outside of its control.

The Promoter does not accept any responsibility for lost, delayed or fraudulent entries.

The Promoter excludes liability to the full extent permitted by law for any loss, damage or injury occurring to the participant arising from his or her entry into the promotion or occurring to the winner arising from his or her acceptance of a prize.

The promotion is subject to the laws of England.