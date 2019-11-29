Accessibility Links

SIM-only Black Friday deals – Three offers unlimited data for £18 p/m

Three has released its Black Friday deals for SIM-only contracts

Sim-Only Black Friday deals

Black Friday is here and brings with it an avalanche of deals. So you don’t get buried under all the offers, we’ve sifted through to highlight the best ones to help you decide what to buy.

Brands have been getting in early this Black Friday, but we still expect the best deals to have been saved for the period between now and Cyber Monday on the 2nd December.

If you’re looking for a SIM-only deal, Three is offering unlimited data for £18 per month and iD has 9GB data for £11 a month. We’ve broken down all the best deals below.

Three SIM-only deals

VOXI SIM-only deals

Voxi has a SIM deal with unlimited mins and texts, 8GB of data. There’s no contract and it’s sold as ‘Endless Social Media’ with ‘Endless Roaming’ all for £10 per month.

iD SIM-only deals

iD also has a good deal – 9GB data from £11 per month. That gets you, on a 30-day contract, 500 minutes and unlimited texts.

Smarty SIM-only deals

Smarty SIM-only plan is a one month rolling contact for £15 a month. You used to get 8GB but it’s been upped 45GB. Unlimited calls and texts.

EE SIM-only deals

EE has a few SIM-only contract deals ahead of Black Friday. There’s 25GB for £20 a month, unlimited texts and minutes, or for £24 a month you can get 50GB, or for £27 a month you get 100GB data.

There’s a new SIM plan with 25GB for £23 a month, but if you’re looking for unlimited data there’s a £34 a month SIM-only contract, or for £39 a month SIM-only contract with a range of swappable benefits.

EE also has an offer for a SIM plan with 60GB for £20 a month with unlimited minutes and text.

Virgin SIM-only deals

Virgin has slashed its price for a 12-month 10GB data SIM-only plan with 5000 minutes and unlimited texts from £16 per month to £10. If you up that to 50GB data the monthly cost is now £19 per month down from £25.

Check back on this Black Friday best deals guide for updated offers over the day.

