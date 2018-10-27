Accessibility Links

Strictly viewers had mixed reviews for “disrespectful” Day of the Dead opening dance

While some viewers praised the spooky performance, but others branded it "cultural appropriation"

Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2018 - TX: 27/10/2018 - Episode: LIVE SHOW (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: LIVE SHOW Strictly 2018 Celebrities and Pro Dancers - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Ley

Strictly’s Halloween Week kicked off with a colourful Day of the Dead-themed opening number on Saturday night, but not all viewers were fans of the performance.

The dance saw sombreros, long colourful dresses, and even Graeme Swann drumming on paper mâché skulls to the tune of Jump in the Line by Harry Belafonte, which featured in classic spooky film Beetlejuice.

Some viewers loved the performance, drawing comparisons with the Disney film Coco, which is set during the traditional Mexican celebration Day of the Dead (‘El Día de los Muertos’ in Spanish) that takes place after Halloween, during the first days of November.

“A “Coco” Dia De Los Muertos themed dance to get things started on #Strictly and I’m LOVING this! AMAZING!,” one Twitter user wrote.

However, some Strictly viewers branded the dance “cultural appropriation” and a “poor decision”.

“Love @bbcstrictly but Dia de los Muertos aka ‘day of the dead’ should not be a halloween costume or theme, it’s cultural appropriation,” another Twitter user wrote.

“Are Strictly really going to pretend like that isn’t the most disrespectful opening to a halloween show they could have come up with?” one Strictly viewer added on Twitter.

“Strictly Come Dancing opened up with some Day of the Dead cultural appropriation,” a Twitter user posted.

Do you think the Halloween opening number hit the wrong note?

Strictly Come Dancing airs again on Sunday 28th October on BBC1 at 7.50pm

