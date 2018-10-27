Strictly viewers had mixed reviews for “disrespectful” Day of the Dead opening dance

Strictly’s Halloween Week kicked off with a colourful Day of the Dead-themed opening number on Saturday night, but not all viewers were fans of the performance.

Advertisement

The dance saw sombreros, long colourful dresses, and even Graeme Swann drumming on paper mâché skulls to the tune of Jump in the Line by Harry Belafonte, which featured in classic spooky film Beetlejuice.

If you didn't enjoy this dance, you're dead to us 😉💀 #Strictly pic.twitter.com/3dQH6OV1UL — BBC Spooky 🎃 (@bbcstrictly) October 27, 2018

Some viewers loved the performance, drawing comparisons with the Disney film Coco, which is set during the traditional Mexican celebration Day of the Dead (‘El Día de los Muertos’ in Spanish) that takes place after Halloween, during the first days of November.

“A “Coco” Dia De Los Muertos themed dance to get things started on # Strictly and I’m LOVING this! AMAZING!,” one Twitter user wrote.

A “Coco” Dia De Los Muertos themed dance to get things started on #Strictly and I’m LOVING this! AMAZING! pic.twitter.com/pFiD9OzNDW — Valeria (@ValeriaSxox) October 27, 2018

Loving this Mexican Day of the Dead themed Halloween dance (& Coco inspired no doubt!) #scd #Strictly — Sian Jasper (@SianJasper) October 27, 2018

Love day of the dead but now im waiting on Beetlejuice #Strictly — sharon mc (@burnssharonhotc) October 27, 2018

However, some Strictly viewers branded the dance “cultural appropriation” and a “poor decision”.

Have you heard of cultural appropriation @bbcstrictly doing Day of the Dead dance was a poor decision #strictly — Philippa Hadfield (@Pips_H) October 27, 2018

“Love @ bbcstrictly but Dia de los Muertos aka ‘day of the dead’ should not be a halloween costume or theme, it’s cultural appropriation,” another Twitter user wrote.

Love @bbcstrictly but Dia de los Muertos aka ‘day of the dead’ should not be a halloween costume or theme, it’s cultural appropriation 😬🙃 — katie (@KatieeeReid) October 27, 2018

“Are Strictly really going to pretend like that isn’t the most disrespectful opening to a halloween show they could have come up with?” one Strictly viewer added on Twitter.

are #strictly really going to pretend like that isn’t the most disrespectful opening to a halloween show they could have come up with? ffs, leave mexican tradition ALONE — fatal error (@_bexorcist) October 27, 2018

“Strictly Come Dancing opened up with some Day of the Dead cultural appropriation,” a Twitter user posted.

Strictly Come Dancing opened up with some Day of the Dead cultural appropriation. 😬 — Beth (@deets_o_saurous) October 27, 2018

I don't… day of the dead is NOT Halloween #cultural mess…. — OrangeSplodge (@KookyVyola) October 27, 2018

The day of the dead isn’t a halloween trope #strictly come on!! — Erin (@EPatz_) October 27, 2018

Do you think the Halloween opening number hit the wrong note?

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing airs again on Sunday 28th October on BBC1 at 7.50pm