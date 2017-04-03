Accessibility Links

Join Keeley Hawes at the Radio Times Festival for a premiere screening of The Durrells series two

Cast and creators will take part in a special on-stage panel where you'll have a chance to find out what's in store for the Durrells

What has our favourite Corfu-based family been up to since we last saw them? The Durrells will soon be back on ITV – but if you can’t wait until then, there’s a chance to find out what happens next with Louisa, Gerry, Larry, Leslie and Margo at a special UK premiere. 

The first episode of the upcoming second series will be screened at the Radio Times Festival on Saturday 8th April, giving fans a sneak peek of what’s happening on the island.

Book tickets: UK Premiere: The Durrells

There will also be an on-stage panel of cast and creators, including the stars Keeley Hawes and Josh O’Connor, screenwriter Simon Nye, and executive producers Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris.

The first series of the ITV drama, which is based on Gerard Durrell’s Corfu Trilogy of novels, followed the author’s widowed mother Louisa who decides to move her family to Corfu. 

A second series, with six episodes, will air later this year and will see Larry balancing his writing career with a new romance, Leslie embarking on a new project as an entrepreneur, Margo falling for someone unsuitable and Gerry looking after an otter. Meanwhile, Louisa is being courted by an Englishman.

The premiere and panel will take place at 1pm. To find out more about the Radio Times Festival and to book tickets, go to the BFI website.

 Tickets to the BFI & Radio Times Festival still available

All about The Durrells

durrells family
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

133070.7140847a-9b5f-4c08-a96d-84177c9e29a9

133111.4862ab33-f361-44a0-87ed-20c3f0afce7e

133109.04d3c3ca-3673-48ba-9d19-9d51e6524367

