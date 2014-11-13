Children in Need 2014: your guide to what’s on TV when

Phones at the ready, remotes steady: tonight’s Children in Need six and a half hour fundraising marathon is back.

From a sneak preview of the Doctor Who Christmas special to the return of Sir Bruce Forsyth to the Strictly dance floor, there are some unique highlights that you will want to set reminders for.

Add to that a host of musical performances from One Direction, Gareth Malone and the much-anticipated S Club 7 reunion, and you’re looking at one barnstormer of a fundraiser.

Find out when everything’s on with our guide below. Oh, and don’t forget to donate here!

7pm The One Show The Children in Need fundraiser launches in style with a One Show special from the set of EastEnders. Alex welcomes some special guests to Albert Square, while Matt Baker leads the final leg of the Rickshaw Challenge, featuring six young people supported by Children in Need projects.

7.30pm Children in Need This is when the party really starts. Top of the bill is a sneak preview of the Doctor Who Christmas special, while Terry Wogan and Tess Daly introduce a special performance from musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, followed by the cast of EastEnders providing a special musical treat…

8pm The Children’s Choir unites 2000 children across the nation in a stunning performance. Even more incredible is a return to Strictly Come Dancing for the legend that is Sir Bruce Forsyth.

8.30pm One Direction take to the stage for a unique performance, while there’s a special EastEnders sketch featuring Ian Beale haunted by the ghosts of Walford past.

9pm Fearne Cotton introduces Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, before Gareth Malone introduces his celebrity choir – including Jo Brand and Craig Revel Horwood – in a special performance of the official CiN single.

9.30pm Tom and Jerry take over the BBC. This you need to see: Lord Sugar, Sir David Attenborough and the Strictly judges in cartoon form! Then there’s a performance from Susan Boyle.

10pm BBC2 Change channel! The Script are playing the Queen Vic tonight, along with Shane Richie and a host of EastEnders stars. One Direction come back to play again, along with Boyzone.

10.35pm BBC1 Change back! CiN becomes an S Club Party as S Club 7 reunite. Call the Midwife come back too, plus Albert Square gets another makeover, this time from theatre company Cirque du Soleil.

11pm Bond girl Gemma Arterton brings her West End show Made in Dagenham to the studio, before Nick Grimshaw gives Terry Wogan a helping hand from 11.30pm, and Ronan Keating pops up at midnight with the musical Once.

12.30am Boyzone and S Club 7 join forces for an epic pop mash-up. There’s more musical action from the Kinks musical Sunny Afternoon, before the night’s grand total is finally revealed…