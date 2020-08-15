Well, there's no need to consult the Supreme Intelligence, visit the Astral Plane or gather the Infinity Stones, the answer is right here! Our little quiz will clear up once and for all whether you're a wall-crawling webhead or master of the mystical arts ahead of your next binge watch on Disney+.

Take the quiz below... no complaining if you get Ant-Man!

So what did the quiz reveal about you? Spectacular Spider-Man or World War Two super soldier?

More like this

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

If this has got you in the mood for yet another MCU binge-watch, then here's our handy little guide to watching all the Marvel movies in order - both chronological and release order.

All but three Marvel movies are available on Disney+ - you can sign up for subscribe for £59.99 a year or £5.99 a month. We also have a round-up of the best movies on Disney+ as well as the best series on Disney+.

If you’re looking for something to watch then check out our TV guide.

Can't get enough quizzing? Try some of our other quizzes now: