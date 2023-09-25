They are joined by Daniel Mays, Lee Ingleby, Jill Halfpenny and a whole host of other actors, who appear in episodes across the seven-part run.

But who else stars in the series and who do they all play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Long Shadow.

The Long Shadow cast: Full list of actors and characters in ITV drama

Here are the main cast members and characters in The Long Shadow. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Toby Jones as DCS Dennis Hoban

David Morrissey as DCS George Oldfield

Lee Ingleby as DCS Jim Hobson

Jack Deam as DI Les Hanley

Katherine Kelly as Emily Jackson

Daniel Mays as Sydney Jackson

Jasmine Lee-Jones as Marcella Claxton

Molly Wright as Donna DeAngelo

Daisy Waterstone as Jacqueline Hill

Jill Halfpenny as Doreen Hill

Alexa Davies as Ruth Bundey

Christopher Hatherall as DS John Domaille

Steven Waddington as DSI Dick Holland

Chloe Harris as WPC Jenny Bush

Liz White as PS Meg Winterburn

Sorcha Groundsell as Nicola Briggs

Shaun Thomas as Neil Jackson

Michael McElhatton as Chief Constable Ron Gregory

Kris Hitchen as DC John Nunn

Stephen Tompkinson plays David Gee

Cara Theobold as WPC Jill Adams

Charley Webb as WPC Anna Lawson

Marcus Fraser as Calvin Thompson

Emma Williams as WPC June Sinclair

Gemma Laurie as Wilma McCann

Alexa Goodall as Sonia McCann

Dylan Hall as Richard McCann

Toby Jones plays DCS Dennis Hoban

Toby Jones as DCS Dennis Hoban in The Long Shadow. New Pictures for ITV

Who is DCS Dennis Hoban? Dennis is the first detective chief superintendent to head up the case looking for Peter Sutcliffe.

Where have I seen Toby Jones? A prolific film and TV star, Jones is known for playing Arnim Zola in the MCU, as well as for his roles in Detectorists, The Hunger Games, Frost/Nixon, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, My Week with Marilyn, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Dad's Army and Empire of Light. He also voiced house elf Dobby in the Harry Potter films.

David Morrissey plays DCS George Oldfield

David Morrissey as DCS George Oldfield in The Long Shadow. New Pictures for ITV

Who is DCS George Oldfield? George is the third detective chief superintendent to head up the case looking for Peter Sutcliffe.

Where have I seen David Morrissey? Morrissey is known for roles in The Walking Dead, The Other Boleyn Girl, Blitz, Welcome to the Punch, Britannia, The League of Gentlemen, The Missing and in recent years The Singapore Grip, Good Omens and Sherwood.

Lee Ingleby plays DCS Jim Hobson

Lee Ingleby as DCS Jim Hobson in The Long Shadow. New Pictures for ITV

Who is DCS Jim Hobson? Jim is the second detective chief superintendent to head up the case looking for Peter Sutcliffe.

Where have I seen Lee Ingleby? Ingleby has an extensive CV that includes roles in Luther, Crossfire, Criminal: UK, The A Word, Inspector George Gently, Screw and The Hunt for Raoul Moat.

Jack Deam plays DI Les Hanley

Jack Deam as DI Les Hanley in The Long Shadow. New Pictures for ITV

Who is DI Les Hanley? Les is a detective inspector working on the case.

Where have I seen Jack Deam? Deam is best-known for his role as Inspector Mallory in Father Brown, while he has also appeared in DCI Banks, Vera, Ridley, Silent Witness and World on Fire, amongst other series.

Katherine Kelly plays Emily Jackson

Katherine Kelly as Emily Jackson in The Long Shadow. New Pictures for ITV

Who is Emily Jackson? Emily is Sutcliffe's second murder victim. She is the wife of Sydney and the mother of Neil, and she turned to prostitution in order to provide for her family.

Where have I seen Katherine Kelly? Kelly is best-known for playing Becky in Coronation Street, although she has since starred in Mr Selfridge, Happy Valley, The Night Manager, Doctor Who spin-off Class, Criminal: UK, Gentleman Jack, Black Ops and more.

Daniel Mays plays Sydney Jackson

Daniel Mays as Sydney Jackson in The Long Shadow. New Pictures for ITV

Who is Sydney Jackson? Sydney is Emily's husband.

Where have I seen Daniel Mays? Mays is known for starring in films including Vera Drake, Atonement, Dad's Army, Rogue One, Fisherman's Friends, 1917 and Your Christmas or Mine, as well as series such as Doctor Who, Hustle, Inside No 9, Code 404, Magpie Murders, Temple, Des, White Lines, Good Omens, Ashes to Ashes and Line of Duty.

Jasmine Lee-Jones plays Marcella Claxton

Jasmine Lee-Jones as Marcella Clayton in The Long Shadow. New Pictures for ITV

Who is Marcella Clayton? Marcella is one of Sutcliffe's victims who survives her attack.

Where have I seen Jasmine Lee-Jones? Lee-Jones is a writer and actor who has previously appeared in Dead Pixels.

Molly Wright plays Donna DeAngelo

Molly Wright as Donna DeAngelo in The Long Shadow. New Pictures for ITV

Who is Donna DeAngela? Donna is a prostitute working in Yorkshire.

Where have I seen Molly Wright? Wright has previously starred in Our Girl, The A Word and Casualty.

Jill Halfpenny plays Doreen Hill

Jill Halfpenny as Doreen Hill in The Long Shadow. New Pictures for ITV

Who is Doreen Hill? Doreen is the mother of Jackie Hill, Peter Sutcliffe's final murder victim.

Where have I seen Jill Halfpenny? Halfpenny is best-known for playing Rebecca in Coronation Street and Kate in EastEnders, and has since gone on to star in Waterloo Road, Babylon, Humans, In the Club, Inside No 9, Liar and Everything I Know About Love.

Steven Waddington plays DSI Dick Holland

Steven Waddington as DSI Dick Holland in The Long Shadow. New Pictures for ITV

Who is DSI Dick Holland? Dick is the detective superintendent who is brought in to help solve the case.

Where have I seen Steve Waddington? Waddington has previously appeared in Waterloo Road, The Syndicate, Jamestown, Slow Horses, Uncharted and a number of other series and films.

Shaun Thomas plays Neil Jackson

Daniel Mays as Sydney Jackson and Shaun Thomas as Neil in The Long Shadow.

Who is Neil Jackson? Neil is the son of Sydney and Emily.

Where have I seen Shaun Thomas? Thomas is best-known for playing Gerry in Emmerdale, while he has also appeared in Grimsby, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, Ali & Ava, Four Lives and Ladhood.

Michael McElhatton plays Chief Constable Ron Gregory

Toby Jones as DCS Dennis Hoban and Michael McElhatton as Chief Countable Ron Gregory in The Long Shadow.

Who is Chief Constable Ron Gregory? Ron is the Chief Constable for Yorkshire, who is overseeing the case.

Where have I seen Michael McElhatton? McElhatton is best-known for playing Roose Bolton in Game of Thrones, while he has also had major roles in The Fall, Justice League, Genius, Chernobyl, Dangerous Liaisons, Jack Ryan and The Wheel of Time.

Kris Hitchen plays DC John Nunn

Kris Hitchen as DC John Nunn and Jack Deam as DI Les Hanley in The Long Shadow. New Pictures for ITV

Who is DC John Nunn? John is a detective working on the case.

Where have I seen Kris Hitchen? Hitchen is best-known for his roles in Crime, Four Lives, Trigger Point and Sorry We Missed You.

Stephen Tompkinson plays David Gee

Stephen Tompkinson as David Gee in The Long Shadow. New Pictures for ITV

Who is David Gee? David is a pathologist working on the case.

Where have I seen Stephen Tompkinson? Tompkinson is best-known for starring in series including Ballykissangel, Wild at Heart and DCI Banks, while he has also had roles in The Bay, Sherwood, Trollied and The Split.

Cara Theobold as WPC Jill Adams

Cara Theobold as WPC Jill Adams in The Long Shadow. New Pictures for ITV

Who is WPC Jill Adams? Jill is a woman police constable working on the case looking for Peter Sutcliffe.

Where have I seen Cara Theobold? Theobold has previously appeared in Downton Abbey, Call the Midwife, The Syndicate, Death in Paradise, Manhunt, Absentia and the film Ready Player One.

Charley Webb as WPC Anna Lawson

Charley Webb as WPC Anna Lawson in The Long Shadow. New Pictures for ITV

Who is WPC Anna Lawson? Anna is a woman police constable working on the case looking for Peter Sutcliffe.

Where have I seen Charley Webb? Webb is best-known for playing Debbie in Emmerdale, while she has also had a role in Better earlier this year.

Marcus Fraser as Calvin Thompson

Marcus Fraser as Calvin in The Long Shadow New Pictures for ITV

Who is Calvin Thompson? Calvin is Marcella's partner.

Where have I seen Marcus Fraser? Fraser has previously appeared in Transformers: The Last Knight, The Capture, The Outlaws, The Sandman and Stath Lets Flats.

Emma Williams as WPC June Sinclair

Emma Williams as WPC June Sinclair in The Long Shadow. New Pictures for ITV

Who is WPC June Sinclair? June is a police constable working on the case looking for Peter Sutcliffe.

Where have I seen Emma Williams? Williams has had roles in Heartbeat, Marple, Bleak House, Silent Witness, Doctors and Coronation Street.

Gemma Laurie plays Wilma McCann

Gemma Laurie as Wilma in The Long Shadow. New Pictures for ITV

Who is Wilma McCann? Wilma is the first murder victim of Peter Sutcliffe.

Where have I seen Gemma Laurie? Other than short films, this is Laurie's first on-screen credit.

Alexa Goodall plays Sonia McCann

Alexa Goodall as Sonia McCann and Dylan Hall as Richard McCann in The Long Shadow. New Pictures for ITV

Who is Sonia McCann? Sonia is Wilma's daughter.

Where have I seen Alexa Goodall? Goodall has previously appeared in episodes of The Devil's Hour and Lockwood & Co, and she also appeared in a John Lewis advert.

Dylan Hall plays Richard McCann

Alexa Goodall as Sonia McCann and Dylan Hall as Richard McCann in The Long Shadow. New Pictures for ITV

Who is Richard McCann? Richard is Wilma's son.

Where have I seen Dylan Hall? Hall appeared in an episode of Inside No 9 last year.

The Long Shadow will air on ITV1 and ITVX from 25th September 2023. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

