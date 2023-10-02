Subnautica can be quite challenging, though, especially if you're new to craft-em-ups. And with the game's nightmarish jump scares, the challenge might be too much for some.

The compromise? Cheat.

We'll share a few cheats below, which will hopefully make your exploration through the alien ocean a little easier.

And if you're already a fan, who knows? They might breathe new life into the game. But first, let's look at how to use cheats in Subnautica.

How to use cheats in Subnautica

To use the cheats, you'll first need to turn on the developers box. This is basically a small box that appears on the left-hand side of the screen, into which you put the codes.

On the PC, press F3 to open the sub menu, then untick the disable console box. Once you've done this, exit the menu and press the tilde key (that's the ~ symbol) to bring up the developers console.

It's a little different for consoles. On the Xbox, press Menu, presspress LB + A + RB to bring up the input box, then LB+RB for the same sub menu, where you remove the tick.

Then, once you see the Start Menu, choose the developers options and enable it. On PlayStation, it's exactly the same, but press L1 + R1 + X to bring up the input box!

Full list of Subnautica cheats

Invincibility : nodamage

: nodamage Teleport to a specific biome : biome (name of biome)

: biome (name of biome) Go to a location : goto (name of location)

: goto (name of location) Restore Aurora back : restoreship

: restoreship Change view distance : farplane (and then the value, default being 1000)

: farplane (and then the value, default being 1000) Toggle f og : fog

: fog Toggle free cam : freecam

: freecam Starts Sunbeam story event : startsunbeamstoryevent

: startsunbeamstoryevent Starts Sunbeam countdown : sunbeamcountdownstart

: sunbeamcountdownstart Unlimited fabricator, habitat builder, vehicle bay : nocost

: nocost Enable or disable power usage of vehicles, tools and seabases : noenergy

: noenergy Disable food and water requirements : nosurvival

: nosurvival Increase water underwater time : nitrogen

: nitrogen Turn invisible, no creatures can see you : invisible

: invisible Teleport to specific co-ordinates : warp [x] [y] [z]

: warp [x] [y] [z] Jump a few metres ahead : warpforward [meters]

: warpforward [meters] Respawn to nearest checkpoint : spawn

: spawn Spawn Cyclops : sub cyclops

: sub cyclops Spawn Exosuit : spawn exosuit

: spawn exosuit Spawn Seamoth : spawn seamot

: spawn seamot Die and respawn back in the lifepod : kill

: kill Return to lifepod : randomstart

: randomstart Unlimited oxygen : oxygen

: oxygen Faster building : fastbuild

: fastbuild Unlock all blueprints : allblueprints

: allblueprints Free crafting or building : nocost

: nocost No radiation : radiation

: radiation Get useful items for free : madloot

: madloot Adjust movement speed : speed

: speed Spawn specific item : item [name] [amount]

: item [name] [amount] Switch to day : day

: day Switch to night : night

: night Speed of time : daynightspeed

: daynightspeed Reload all assets, except terrain : entreset

: entreset Load last save : gamereset

: gamereset Display FPS: fps

FPS: fps Spawn a particular item : Enter ‘tem (name) (amount)’

: Enter ‘tem (name) (amount)’ Unlock habitat builder, survival knife, scanner and repair tool in inventory : bobthebuilder

: bobthebuilder Increase plant growth speed : fastgrow

: fastgrow Hatch eggs quickly : fasthatch

: fasthatch Reduce scanning time : fastscan

: fastscan Reduce time for water filtering : filterfast

: filterfast Turn off radiation : radiation

: radiation Fix Aurora’s radiation leaks : fixleaks

: fixleaks Unlock all doors, except those that requires laser cutter : unlockdoors

: unlockdoors Cure yourself and all creatures within metre range : cure [range]

: cure [range] Infect yourself and all creatures in a range : infect [range]

: infect [range] Enable Aurora countdown timer : countdownship

: countdownship Destroy Aurora : explodeship

: explodeship End Sunbeam : precursorgunaim

: precursorgunaim Launch escape rocket without turning off quarantine enforcement platform : forcerocketready

: forcerocketready Teleport safely to base or vehicle: warpme

