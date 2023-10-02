Subnautica cheat codes: Best cheats & how to use them
Breathe underwater.
Developers Unknown Worlds Entertainment blew us out of the water with Subnautica back in 2018. The underwater survivor gave us a rich and wondrous world to explore, while we crafted our way through the gripping story.
It spawned a sequel - Below Zero - in 2021, which was equally majestic. However, if you're new to the franchise, we recommend starting at the beginning.
Subnautica can be quite challenging, though, especially if you're new to craft-em-ups. And with the game's nightmarish jump scares, the challenge might be too much for some.
The compromise? Cheat.
We'll share a few cheats below, which will hopefully make your exploration through the alien ocean a little easier.
And if you're already a fan, who knows? They might breathe new life into the game. But first, let's look at how to use cheats in Subnautica.
How to use cheats in Subnautica
To use the cheats, you'll first need to turn on the developers box. This is basically a small box that appears on the left-hand side of the screen, into which you put the codes.
On the PC, press F3 to open the sub menu, then untick the disable console box. Once you've done this, exit the menu and press the tilde key (that's the ~ symbol) to bring up the developers console.
It's a little different for consoles. On the Xbox, press Menu, presspress LB + A + RB to bring up the input box, then LB+RB for the same sub menu, where you remove the tick.
Then, once you see the Start Menu, choose the developers options and enable it. On PlayStation, it's exactly the same, but press L1 + R1 + X to bring up the input box!
Full list of Subnautica cheats
- Invincibility: nodamage
- Teleport to a specific biome: biome (name of biome)
- Go to a location: goto (name of location)
- Restore Aurora back: restoreship
- Change view distance: farplane (and then the value, default being 1000)
- Toggle fog: fog
- Toggle free cam: freecam
- Starts Sunbeam story event: startsunbeamstoryevent
- Starts Sunbeam countdown: sunbeamcountdownstart
- Unlimited fabricator, habitat builder, vehicle bay: nocost
- Enable or disable power usage of vehicles, tools and seabases: noenergy
- Disable food and water requirements: nosurvival
- Increase water underwater time: nitrogen
- Turn invisible, no creatures can see you: invisible
- Teleport to specific co-ordinates: warp [x] [y] [z]
- Jump a few metres ahead: warpforward [meters]
- Respawn to nearest checkpoint: spawn
- Spawn Cyclops: sub cyclops
- Spawn Exosuit: spawn exosuit
- Spawn Seamoth: spawn seamot
- Die and respawn back in the lifepod: kill
- Return to lifepod: randomstart
- Unlimited oxygen: oxygen
- Faster building: fastbuild
- Unlock all blueprints: allblueprints
- Free crafting or building: nocost
- No radiation: radiation
- Get useful items for free: madloot
- Adjust movement speed: speed
- Spawn specific item: item [name] [amount]
- Switch to day: day
- Switch to night: night
- Speed of time: daynightspeed
- Reload all assets, except terrain: entreset
- Load last save: gamereset
- Display FPS: fps
- Spawn a particular item: Enter ‘tem (name) (amount)’
- Unlock habitat builder, survival knife, scanner and repair tool in inventory: bobthebuilder
- Increase plant growth speed: fastgrow
- Hatch eggs quickly: fasthatch
- Reduce scanning time: fastscan
- Reduce time for water filtering: filterfast
- Turn off radiation: radiation
- Fix Aurora’s radiation leaks: fixleaks
- Unlock all doors, except those that requires laser cutter: unlockdoors
- Cure yourself and all creatures within metre range: cure [range]
- Infect yourself and all creatures in a range: infect [range]
- Enable Aurora countdown timer: countdownship
- Destroy Aurora: explodeship
- End Sunbeam: precursorgunaim
- Launch escape rocket without turning off quarantine enforcement platform: forcerocketready
- Teleport safely to base or vehicle: warpme
