With impressive graphics for 2005, fight choreography aided by Nick Gillard (the choreographer of the Star Wars prequel trilogy), and an alternate ending in which Darth Vader kills Obi-Wan and Palpatine, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith is an eccentric tie-in to the film.

Here’s a list of cheat codes for those who want to take a trip down memory lane, without all the boring bits.

How to use cheat codes in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

A polygonal Anakin fights off droids. LucasArts

Depending on which console you use, cheat codes can be typed into the Options menu, or by using a codebreaker disc.

Unlimited lives, unlocking all movie clips, or even turning game text pink, cheat codes in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith can be a whole lot of fun. If you can’t beat it, cheat it.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith was available on PlayStation 2, Xbox, Nintendo DS, and Game Boy Advance.

Full list of cheat codes in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Cheat codes for PlayStation 2:

To unlock the cheats on PS2, open up the options menu and type in the codes below.

To unlock all bonus missions: NARSHADDAA

NARSHADDAA To unlock all concept art: AAYLASECURA

AAYLASECURA To access all duel arenas: TANTIVEIV

TANTIVEIV To obtain all duelists: ZABRAK

ZABRAK To unlock all Jedi powers and Force moves: JAINA

JAINA To unlock all movie clips: COMLINK

COMLINK For faster regeneration of Health and Force: BELSAVIS

BELSAVIS To turn text pink: NATHAN G

NATHAN G To unlock all story missions: KORRIBAN

KORRIBAN To unlock Super Saber Mode: SUPERSABERS

SUPERSABERS To unlock Tiny Droid Mode: 071779

071779 For unlimited Force: KAIBURR

KAIBURR For unlimited Health: XUCPHRA

XUCPHRA To unlock all bonuses: 021282

Bonus: cheat codes for CodeBreaker disc on PS2

For the game breakers out there, here’s a list of codes that will mess with your game and make it as janky as your heart desires.

Blocky shadows: B8DC857D; 4200D4B9

B8DC857D; 4200D4B9 Disable background textures: AC74899C; 61E7ACF5

AC74899C; 61E7ACF5 Invisible character: 4BEE5EEE; 47337ADF

4BEE5EEE; 47337ADF Disable AI: FBE07FC0; 8B0505EA

FBE07FC0; 8B0505EA God Mode: 994CCF10; 6D36DB0C

Are there cheat codes for Nintendo DS?

There are no cheat codes for Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith on Nintendo DS.

Are there cheat codes for Xbox?

There are no cheat codes for Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith on Xbox.

Cheat codes for Game Boy Advance:

Kudos to you for keeping that Game Boy alive. LucasArts

There are no official cheat codes for Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith on Game Boy Advance. However, if you use a CodeBreaker disc, you can unlock infinite health, Force power, and more by using one of these passwords.

[M]: 2e90c7d7; 4deb233e; f6c0af3a; 958e1f28

2e90c7d7; 4deb233e; f6c0af3a; 958e1f28 Infinite health: ed9376e8; 720cf4ea

ed9376e8; 720cf4ea Infinite Force power: ca05533b; b6f0c74c

ca05533b; b6f0c74c Infinite fury: 2309d6ed; 989c31fa

2309d6ed; 989c31fa Infinite lives: d44f26d0; 47bd51ba

d44f26d0; 47bd51ba Infinite upgrade points: 7e261d67; c4fe1699

And that's all you need to know! Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith will celebrate its 20th gaming anniversary on 4th May 2025.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Get more from games with cheat codes: GTA 3 cheats | GTA San Andreas cheats | GTA Vice City cheats | GTA 5 cheats | Little Alchemy cheats | Pokémon Emerald cheats | Age of Empires 3 cheats | RDR2 cheats | The Sims 4 cheats | LEGO DC Super Villains cheats | LEGO Star Wars codes | Roblox promo codes | Age of Mythology cheats | KotOR cheats | KotOR 2 cheats | Shindo Life codes | Cookie Clicker cheats | Sims 3 cheats | Sonic Origins cheats | Sonic Origins Blue Spheres codes | Subway Surfers codes | LEGO Marvel Superheroes cheats | LEGO Harry Potter cheats | Pokémon Fire Red cheats | NecroMerger cheats | Valheim cheats | Douchebag Workout 2 cheats | Roblox music codes | LEGO Star Wars Original Trilogy cheats | LEGO Batman 2 cheats | LEGO Star Wars Clone Wars cheats | GTA 4 cheats | LEGO Star Wars Prequel Trilogy cheats | Pokémon Yellow cheats | Roblox image ID codes | Pokémon Black 2 cheats | Pokémon Unbound cheats

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.