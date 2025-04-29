Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith cheat codes – Full list of cheats and how to use them
Unlimited lives, unlocking all movie clips, or even turning game text pink: Celebrate the game's 20th anniversary in style with these cheat codes.
Twenty years ago, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith graced our consoles with low-res Obi-Wan and surprisingly thrilling lightsaber duels.
Released ahead of the film, the game is little more than a film-to-console cash grab, but its nostalgia value might make it worth the replay.
With impressive graphics for 2005, fight choreography aided by Nick Gillard (the choreographer of the Star Wars prequel trilogy), and an alternate ending in which Darth Vader kills Obi-Wan and Palpatine, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith is an eccentric tie-in to the film.
Here’s a list of cheat codes for those who want to take a trip down memory lane, without all the boring bits.
How to use cheat codes in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
Depending on which console you use, cheat codes can be typed into the Options menu, or by using a codebreaker disc.
Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith was available on PlayStation 2, Xbox, Nintendo DS, and Game Boy Advance.
Full list of cheat codes in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
Cheat codes for PlayStation 2:
To unlock the cheats on PS2, open up the options menu and type in the codes below.
- To unlock all bonus missions: NARSHADDAA
- To unlock all concept art: AAYLASECURA
- To access all duel arenas: TANTIVEIV
- To obtain all duelists: ZABRAK
- To unlock all Jedi powers and Force moves: JAINA
- To unlock all movie clips: COMLINK
- For faster regeneration of Health and Force: BELSAVIS
- To turn text pink: NATHAN G
- To unlock all story missions: KORRIBAN
- To unlock Super Saber Mode: SUPERSABERS
- To unlock Tiny Droid Mode: 071779
- For unlimited Force: KAIBURR
- For unlimited Health: XUCPHRA
- To unlock all bonuses: 021282
Bonus: cheat codes for CodeBreaker disc on PS2
For the game breakers out there, here’s a list of codes that will mess with your game and make it as janky as your heart desires.
- Blocky shadows: B8DC857D; 4200D4B9
- Disable background textures: AC74899C; 61E7ACF5
- Invisible character: 4BEE5EEE; 47337ADF
- Disable AI: FBE07FC0; 8B0505EA
- God Mode: 994CCF10; 6D36DB0C
Are there cheat codes for Nintendo DS?
There are no cheat codes for Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith on Nintendo DS.
Are there cheat codes for Xbox?
There are no cheat codes for Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith on Xbox.
Cheat codes for Game Boy Advance:
There are no official cheat codes for Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith on Game Boy Advance. However, if you use a CodeBreaker disc, you can unlock infinite health, Force power, and more by using one of these passwords.
- [M]: 2e90c7d7; 4deb233e; f6c0af3a; 958e1f28
- Infinite health: ed9376e8; 720cf4ea
- Infinite Force power: ca05533b; b6f0c74c
- Infinite fury: 2309d6ed; 989c31fa
- Infinite lives: d44f26d0; 47bd51ba
- Infinite upgrade points: 7e261d67; c4fe1699
And that's all you need to know! Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith will celebrate its 20th gaming anniversary on 4th May 2025.
