Due to its availability on different consoles and platforms, including previous generation devices such as the PS Vita, 3DS and Wii U, Minecraft is a tricky beast to pin down when it comes to cross-platform multiplayer. Fortunately, we’re here to help you understand it all.

Minecraft has been available on practically every platform for years now, but if you’re new to the game and you’re wondering if you can play with your friends on different consoles, you’ve come to the right place.

If you’re looking for the low-down on Minecraft cross-platform multiplayer, read on to learn everything there is to know. It’s time to play online with friends on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Is there cross-platform multiplayer in Minecraft?

Yes! Minecraft does support cross-platform multiplayer. This means that you should be able to play Minecraft online with buddies regardless of platform. There are a few rules to follow, though, to make sure online crossplay works.

Firstly, you will need to make sure that you and your friend(s) are running the same version of Minecraft. There are two kinds: Java and Bedrock. The Java version of the game is only available on Windows PC, macOS, and Linux. On Mac and Linux, the Java edition is the only way to play Minecraft. On Windows, you can purchase and play either the Java or Bedrock edition.

If you’re playing on any other platform, you will be playing the Bedrock edition of Minecraft. This means that cross-platform multiplayer in Minecraft is available on the following platforms:

Java version:

Linux

macOS

Windows PC

Bedrock Edition:

Android

Fire OS/TV

iOS (iPhone & iPad)

Nintendo Switch

Oculus/Meta Quest

PS4

PS5

PSVR

Samsung Gear VR

Windows Mobile

Windows PC

Xbox One

Xbox Series X/S

If you’re still playing Minecraft on older platforms, such as the Xbox 360, PS3, PS Vita, Wii U, and 3DS, you do not have access to cross-platform multiplayer.

To play cross-platform multiplayer in Minecraft with friends, you will all also need to be using the same game version (make sure you and all of your friends are playing the most up-to-date iteration of the game). You can also join a third-party server and play that way.

Now you know everything there is to know about Minecraft crossplay, it’s time to head online and play with your friends across different platforms.

