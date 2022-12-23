FIFA 23 trophy guide: Full list of trophies & achievements
Forget the World Cup trophy - will you be able to unlock the Platinum trophy?
Argentina may have lifted the big trophy at the 2022 World Cup, but fans have plenty of digital trophies to claim in FIFA 23 - 40 to be exact.
Long-time FIFA fans will be familiar with the usual selection of trophies/achievements requiring players to dabble in - and mostly complete - all of the available game modes, with a smattering of miscellaneous trophies that can be unlocked in any mode.
If you're a regular FIFA player and make sure to split your time between VOLTA Football, Pro Clubs, FIFA Ultimate Team, and Career Mode, then getting the full set shouldn't be too difficult - here's the full list of trophies and achievements in FIFA 23.
Full list of FIFA 23 trophies & achievements
Accolade Collector
Unlock all other trophies (excluding additional content trophies)
Volta's best
Reach 90 OVR with your Avatar in VOLTA FOOTBALL
Teamwork works
Win a VOLTA SQUADS match with three friends
Fresh Fit
Change an item in the "Outfits" tab
Full wardrobe
Unlock 50 different vanity items
Shop till you drop
Purchase an item in the VOLTA Shop
On the way up
Reach Level 7 in a Season in VOLTA FOOTBALL or Pro Clubs
Sharing is Caring
Purchase a shareable item in the VOLTA Shop
Dead-ball specialist
Score a goal from a Free Kick
Intuition and Execution
Win a penalty shoot-out without missing
Training Addict
Complete all Main Menu Skill Games
Power Shot
Score a goal using the power shot mechanic
Bring it On
Play/Win a match with the competitive settings turned on during any offline mode
Squad Building Connoisseur
Complete 10 Squad Building Challenges in FIFA Ultimate Team
The Winning Formula
Build a squad with 33 Chemistry Points in FIFA Ultimate Team
Tactical Tinkerer
Create your own custom tactic in FIFA Ultimate Team
Safe House
Play a game using any House Rule in FUT Friendlies
Parking the Bus
Keep 10 clean sheets in FUT Squad Battles
In Cahoots
Win 10 Co-Op games with online friends in FUT Squad Battles or FUT Division Rivals
A Moment of Your Time
Complete 1 FUT Moment
Momentous Achievement
Earn 100 Stars in FUT Moments
I Played Them All
Reach Milestone 3 in a FUT Division Rivals Season
Let the Games Begin
Earn enough FUT Champions Qualification Points to qualify for FUT Champions Play-Offs
Tune Your Club
Play at least a match with three different goal songs in FIFA Ultimate Team
The Chosen One
Reach 200 club appearances with a player in FIFA Ultimate Team
Becoming Unplayable
Unlock all the traits within a skill-tree in Pro Clubs
First of Many
Complete and win your first Pro Club Seasons league match
Full-House
Play and Complete a Cup House Rules Match in Pro Clubs
Specialist
Unlock an Archetype in Pro Clubs
Make the Grade
Receive an A grade in a Pro Clubs Skill Game
Dazzling Personality
Have a personality trait being over 75 per cent dominant
Balanced Path
Reach 40 per cent Personality Points in two personalities of your choice
Girl Power
Win a tournament with a team from the Women's League
Multitasking
Complete 10 or more activities during a season
Life-Like
Complete a season with a real manager and his original team
High Grades
Get an A rating for a transfer negotiation
Aiming High
Complete 10 enhanced objectives across all matches
European Legend
Win the UEFA Champions League Final
Best of Five
Play five H2H matches with a friend in Kick Off
Football is Everything
Play a women's international football match
