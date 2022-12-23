Argentina may have lifted the big trophy at the 2022 World Cup, but fans have plenty of digital trophies to claim in FIFA 23 - 40 to be exact.

Advertisement

Long-time FIFA fans will be familiar with the usual selection of trophies/achievements requiring players to dabble in - and mostly complete - all of the available game modes, with a smattering of miscellaneous trophies that can be unlocked in any mode.

If you're a regular FIFA player and make sure to split your time between VOLTA Football, Pro Clubs, FIFA Ultimate Team, and Career Mode, then getting the full set shouldn't be too difficult - here's the full list of trophies and achievements in FIFA 23.

Full list of FIFA 23 trophies & achievements

Accolade Collector
Unlock all other trophies (excluding additional content trophies)

Volta's best
Reach 90 OVR with your Avatar in VOLTA FOOTBALL

Teamwork works
Win a VOLTA SQUADS match with three friends

Fresh Fit
Change an item in the "Outfits" tab

Full wardrobe
Unlock 50 different vanity items

Shop till you drop
Purchase an item in the VOLTA Shop

On the way up
Reach Level 7 in a Season in VOLTA FOOTBALL or Pro Clubs

Sharing is Caring
Purchase a shareable item in the VOLTA Shop

Dead-ball specialist
Score a goal from a Free Kick

Intuition and Execution
Win a penalty shoot-out without missing

Training Addict
Complete all Main Menu Skill Games

Power Shot
Score a goal using the power shot mechanic

Bring it On
Play/Win a match with the competitive settings turned on during any offline mode

Squad Building Connoisseur
Complete 10 Squad Building Challenges in FIFA Ultimate Team

The Winning Formula
Build a squad with 33 Chemistry Points in FIFA Ultimate Team

Tactical Tinkerer
Create your own custom tactic in FIFA Ultimate Team

Safe House
Play a game using any House Rule in FUT Friendlies

Parking the Bus
Keep 10 clean sheets in FUT Squad Battles

In Cahoots
Win 10 Co-Op games with online friends in FUT Squad Battles or FUT Division Rivals

A Moment of Your Time
Complete 1 FUT Moment

Momentous Achievement
Earn 100 Stars in FUT Moments

I Played Them All
Reach Milestone 3 in a FUT Division Rivals Season

Let the Games Begin
Earn enough FUT Champions Qualification Points to qualify for FUT Champions Play-Offs

Tune Your Club
Play at least a match with three different goal songs in FIFA Ultimate Team

The Chosen One
Reach 200 club appearances with a player in FIFA Ultimate Team

Becoming Unplayable
Unlock all the traits within a skill-tree in Pro Clubs

First of Many
Complete and win your first Pro Club Seasons league match

Full-House
Play and Complete a Cup House Rules Match in Pro Clubs

Specialist
Unlock an Archetype in Pro Clubs

Make the Grade
Receive an A grade in a Pro Clubs Skill Game

Dazzling Personality
Have a personality trait being over 75 per cent dominant

Balanced Path
Reach 40 per cent Personality Points in two personalities of your choice

Girl Power
Win a tournament with a team from the Women's League

Multitasking
Complete 10 or more activities during a season

Life-Like
Complete a season with a real manager and his original team

High Grades
Get an A rating for a transfer negotiation

Aiming High
Complete 10 enhanced objectives across all matches

European Legend
Win the UEFA Champions League Final

Best of Five
Play five H2H matches with a friend in Kick Off

Football is Everything
Play a women's international football match

Read more on FIFA:

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale nowsubscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement