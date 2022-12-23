Long-time FIFA fans will be familiar with the usual selection of trophies/achievements requiring players to dabble in - and mostly complete - all of the available game modes, with a smattering of miscellaneous trophies that can be unlocked in any mode.

Argentina may have lifted the big trophy at the 2022 World Cup, but fans have plenty of digital trophies to claim in FIFA 23 - 40 to be exact.

If you're a regular FIFA player and make sure to split your time between VOLTA Football, Pro Clubs, FIFA Ultimate Team, and Career Mode, then getting the full set shouldn't be too difficult - here's the full list of trophies and achievements in FIFA 23.

Full list of FIFA 23 trophies & achievements

Accolade Collector

Unlock all other trophies (excluding additional content trophies)

Volta's best

Reach 90 OVR with your Avatar in VOLTA FOOTBALL

Teamwork works

Win a VOLTA SQUADS match with three friends

Fresh Fit

Change an item in the "Outfits" tab

Full wardrobe

Unlock 50 different vanity items

Shop till you drop

Purchase an item in the VOLTA Shop

On the way up

Reach Level 7 in a Season in VOLTA FOOTBALL or Pro Clubs

Sharing is Caring

Purchase a shareable item in the VOLTA Shop

Dead-ball specialist

Score a goal from a Free Kick

Intuition and Execution

Win a penalty shoot-out without missing

Training Addict

Complete all Main Menu Skill Games

Power Shot

Score a goal using the power shot mechanic

Bring it On

Play/Win a match with the competitive settings turned on during any offline mode

Squad Building Connoisseur

Complete 10 Squad Building Challenges in FIFA Ultimate Team

The Winning Formula

Build a squad with 33 Chemistry Points in FIFA Ultimate Team

Tactical Tinkerer

Create your own custom tactic in FIFA Ultimate Team

Safe House

Play a game using any House Rule in FUT Friendlies

Parking the Bus

Keep 10 clean sheets in FUT Squad Battles

In Cahoots

Win 10 Co-Op games with online friends in FUT Squad Battles or FUT Division Rivals

A Moment of Your Time

Complete 1 FUT Moment

Momentous Achievement

Earn 100 Stars in FUT Moments

I Played Them All

Reach Milestone 3 in a FUT Division Rivals Season

Let the Games Begin

Earn enough FUT Champions Qualification Points to qualify for FUT Champions Play-Offs

Tune Your Club

Play at least a match with three different goal songs in FIFA Ultimate Team

The Chosen One

Reach 200 club appearances with a player in FIFA Ultimate Team

Becoming Unplayable

Unlock all the traits within a skill-tree in Pro Clubs

First of Many

Complete and win your first Pro Club Seasons league match

Full-House

Play and Complete a Cup House Rules Match in Pro Clubs

Specialist

Unlock an Archetype in Pro Clubs

Make the Grade

Receive an A grade in a Pro Clubs Skill Game

Dazzling Personality

Have a personality trait being over 75 per cent dominant

Balanced Path

Reach 40 per cent Personality Points in two personalities of your choice

Girl Power

Win a tournament with a team from the Women's League

Multitasking

Complete 10 or more activities during a season

Life-Like

Complete a season with a real manager and his original team

High Grades

Get an A rating for a transfer negotiation

Aiming High

Complete 10 enhanced objectives across all matches

European Legend

Win the UEFA Champions League Final

Best of Five

Play five H2H matches with a friend in Kick Off

Football is Everything

Play a women's international football match

