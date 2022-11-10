How to skip songs in FIFA 23: Jump ahead to your new favourites
Sometimes there are songs you just can't stand. Here's how to skip them.
The FIFA 23 soundtrack has been expanded to include even more songs thanks to the World Cup mode update. As with any soundtrack, you’re bound to have your favourite songs and those tracks that you just want to skip. Fortunately, there is a way to skip songs in FIFA 23.
Following the World Cup mode update, EA Sports’ latest football game features a staggeringly large soundtrack. The list of tracks included is diverse, with an eclectic mix of different artists, genres, and sounds included. Because of this, there are sure to be some songs that you simply cannot stand.
Rather than putting up with the tracks you don’t like, however, you can simply skip over them and listen instead to those songs you love. If only the radio let us do this.
If you’re looking to learn how to skip songs in FIFA 23, rejoice, for we have the answer you seek. Read on to find out how to skip tracks you don’t like and even how to customise (or remove) the soundtrack to your liking.
How to skip songs in FIFA 23
To skip songs in FIFA 23, simply click the left analog stick (L3). Doing this will stop the track that is currently playing and move on to the next one in the list. It really is that simple.
If there are no songs you enjoy, meanwhile, you can turn off the entire soundtrack. To do this, follow these steps:
- Head into Game Settings
- Choose Audio Settings
- Find the option to toggle EA Sports Music Across All Menus on or off
- You can also toggle VOLTA Music Across All Menus on or off if you’d prefer
Alternatively, if you don’t like any of the soundtrack you can always pop Spotify on in the background and play some tunes off of a homemade playlist (what this humble writer does as metal music rarely makes the cut in games). Whatever you do with the FIFA 23 soundtrack, though, is entirely up to you.
Now, it’s time to stop worrying about songs you don’t like and time to improve your Ultimate Team or Career mode squad instead. That is, after all, the main point of the FIFA games.
