If you did play it, however, we're sure you don't need an excuse to go back and relive it. Even without nostalgia glasses, it plays great. However, we have a few things that might spice up an old game you've played to death. Did you know it had cheat codes?

We'll share the complete list below!

How to use Black cheat codes

There are a few aspects of the game that you unlock by completing certain things. For example, you can unlock a few perks by completing the game on various difficulties.

To use the numeric cheat codes, however, you'll need to put them as your profile name. Don't worry, though, once the code has been entered you'll be able to use a real name.

Full list of Black cheat codes on PS2 and Xbox

Don't worry about the platform you're using, the following codes will work regardless.

Unlock BFG gun for City Streets level — set your profile name as EG4P-ZGUJ-6SQJ-3X6

set your profile name as EG4P-ZGUJ-6SQJ-3X6 Other codes for the BFG Gun — use "HQ6G-ZP3B-C5LE-WMXA" or "EG4P-ZGUJ-6SQJ-3X68" for the same thing

— use "HQ6G-ZP3B-C5LE-WMXA" or "EG4P-ZGUJ-6SQJ-3X68" for the same thing Get unlimited ammo (silver bullets) — finish the game on normal mode

— finish the game on normal mode Unlock Black Ops mode — finish the game on hard mode.

— finish the game on hard mode. Use the M16A2 on all levels — beat the game on Black Ops mode

The gun will come in handy from the very beginning of the game! Make sure you add the hyphens, too, in the actual codes.

