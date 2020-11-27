John Lewis Black Friday 2020 deals: top offers not to miss from Chloé to Sonos and Le Creuset

You can’t go far wrong with long-standing UK high-street giant John Lewis and its Black Friday deals. Never Knowingly Undersold, the store’s policy, means it constantly compares its prices to competitors and then matches or betters them, often slapping on solid product guarantee for good measure.

There are now hundreds of offers across its home, electricals, fashion and gifts to take advantage of, but we’ve done the work for you. Here are our picks of the best deals to take advantage of at John Lewis right now. Buying more from fewer retailers also means you can cut down the cost of your delivery fees – a great added bonus.

Among the most popular of last year’s savings was £100 off the Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Cleaner, matched this year by £100.99 off the V8 Absolute Cordless Cleaner. This is now out of stock, but you can still get your hands on the Dyson Small Ball Animal 2 Vacuum, now £199.99 down from £149.99 (save £50).

Plus, if you’ve been inspired by the latest series of The Crown and wish to own your own waxed jacket, there’s 20% off Barbour to take advantage of. For those keen to upgrade their cookware and kitchen kit, save up to 40% off Le Creuset and 20% off Joseph Joseph. Plus there’s 15% off Hotel Chocolat for fans of luxury sweet treats.

There are offers across all categories so shop all Black Friday deals at John Lewis, or discover stand-out savings below.

Best John Lewis Black Friday dals

There are big savings available on popular brands such as LEGO, Bugaboo, Apple and Mulberry at John Lewis right now. We’ve split the best deals into favourites below, so you can find the cheapest prices easily – we’re good like that.

Best John Lewis Black Friday deals 2020

Sonos Beam Compact Sound Bar with Voice Control| £399 now £299

There are discounts across the entire Sonos range, but it is the Sonos Beam that is proving most popular – and it’s easy to see why. The Beam doubles as both a smart speaker with Google Assistant and Alexa built-in, but also as a soundbar for your TV – an incredibly clever one that can detect dialogue from your TV audio and make it clearer with Speech Enhancement. You also get a 2-year guarantee with John Lewis!

Buy now for £299 (save £100 or 25%)

Samsung The Frame Art Mode 65-inch TV (2020) plus free Samsung Soundbar | £1,899 £1,699 now £1,499

We’re quite partial to a double saving. Having already been reduced from £1,899, keep another £200 in your pocket with this 4K Samsung Frame TV. Designed to slide seamlessly from TV to classy piece interior décor, you can set it to display art or images when not otherwise being used.

On top of that, you can claim a free Samsung HW-S6OT Soundbar with the code, 83701354 at checkout.

Buy now for £1,499 (save £400 or 21%)

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch Touch Bar (2020) 512GB | £1,649

Apple products rarely see price discounts over Black Friday, but that means Apple Black Friday deals just take another form. With this purchase you can currently claim up to £450 when you trade in an old MacBook, enjoy a free year of Apple TV+ and get £20 off Microsoft Office Software for single and family use.

Buy now for £1,649

Miele WEG365 Freestanding Washing Machine, 9kg Load, 1400rpm, A+++ Energy Rating, White| £1,199 now £999

The high energy-rating combined with the 9KG load size of this Miele washing machine means it should be a smart choice for large, busy households keen to cut down energy bills. It offers 12 programmes, including a Quick PowerWash function. If your kitchen living area is open-plan, the low decibel rating classes it as extremely quiet.

Buy now for £999 (save £200 or 16%)

Joseph Joseph Intelligent Waste Totem Max Bin, 60L | £125.29 now £95.29

Yes, we know it’s a bin. But it’s a clever and incredibly popular bestselling bin, so bare with us. The Totem Caddy has design features that make dealing with waste just that bit easier, like a ventilated odour filter in the main lid and breather vents which stop vacuum-resistance when lifting a full bag up and out. True to form, John Lewis has also added free standard delivery and a 10-year product guarantee. So it’s a bin for life, not just for Christmas.

Buy now for £95.92 (save £30 or 23%)

ASUS Chromebook Flip C436FA-E10097 256GB | £999 now £799.99

8GB RAM, 256GB storage capacity and a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor is packed into this Chromebook. Part laptop, part tablet, the screen flips around to create a stand, making it a handy bit of kit for watching films or making presentations. Plus you can claim £20 off the marked price on Microsoft 365 Personal or Family with code, M365SAVE20 at checkout.

Buy now for £799.99 (save £199.01 or 20%)

Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling True Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones with Mic/Remote | £169 now £149

A Sony alternative to Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro, these wireless earbuds actively cancel out background noise thanks to a QNI processor taken from the brand’s award-winning WHo-1000XM3 headphones. Google Assistant is built in so listening to music, making calls and controlling smart home devices is all possible handsfree.

Buy now for £149 (save £20 or 11%)

Theragun Prime 4th Generation Percussive Therapy Massager | £274.99 now £225

For helping the recovery of sore or tired muscles, Theragun gadgets are designed to offer deep muscle treatment by stimulating circulation, generating heat and releasing tension. This 4th Generation edition comes with a dampener, standard ball, thumb and cone attachments for switching between targeted and broader therapy.

Buy now for £225 (save £49.99 or 18%)

LEGO Creator 10258 London Bus | £109.99 now £93.49

This London double-decker bus is one for LEGO fans young and old, bursting with all the statement details of the inner-city icon. We’re talking rounded bodywork, an open rear boarding deck with a hand pole and half-spiral staircase leading to its top deck. The hood pops open to reveal its engine and if you look closely, you might just spot some discarded chewing gum.

Buy now for £93.49 (Save £16.50 or 15%)

See by Chloé Joan Suede Leather Small Satchel Bag | £395 now £316

Save 20% on this grained and suede cowhide leather bag by Chloé, currently available in four colours; Motty Grey, Rust, Cement and Classic Navy. Undo its top zip fastener and you’ll find a slip pocket and fully lined interior. A detachable cross-body strap is included.

Buy now for £316 (save 20% or £79)

Panasonic Lumix DC0GH5 Compact System Camera with Leica 12-60mm O.I.S Interchangeable Lens | £1,699.99 now £1,529.99

In addition to the £170 saving on this compact system camera/lens combo, you can claim £250 cashback via redemption through the John Lewis website. At 20.3 megapixels, its Digital LIVE MOS Sensor is 25% larger than its predecessors and should offer stunning resolution, colour reproduction and image rendering. 4K UHD video rendering at 60p, plus at a practical note, it’s Wi-Fi connected.

Buy now for £1,529 (save £170 or 10%)

What is John Lewis’ Price Match Guarantee?

John Lewis has what it calls its Never Knowingly Undersold policy, in order to ensure it has the most competitive prices on the market for its products. The company routinely cross-compares its prices with those of both high-street competitors and online-only sellers. You’ll always find the same prices in John Lewis stores and on its site.

What does this mean for you? If you find a product on the John Lewis site that’s sold cheaper elsewhere, you can make a price match request through an online form. This might sound like a hassle, but John Lewis aims to reply to your request within 24 hours.

How to get the best John Lewis Black Friday deals: shopping tips

Have a wishlist: With so many new deals appearing (and disappearing just as quickly) during Black Friday, it’s good to keep a John Lewis wishlist of items. That way, you can keep track of products that you’re interested in, and monitor their prices.

Price-matching: John Lewis offers a price-match policy on all its products. But a good rule to follow, if you’ve found something you like, is to add it to your shopping basket, then look at prices on other retailers’ sites before you head to the checkout. Best be quick, though: retailers often leave a short window of opportunity before the product leaves your basket.

Look at the guides: If you’re shopping for a type of product you know little about, take a look at the series of John Lewis buying guides – they’re remarkably helpful and in-depth.

