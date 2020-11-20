John Lewis Black Friday deals 2020 start today with big savings on TVs, Apple and homeware

With just one week until Black Friday, we’re seeing more and more retailers launch their sales.

Advertisement

While the day itself falls on 27th November this year, today we’ve seen John Lewis kick off their Black Friday deals.

You can’t go much better than a department store for all your Black Friday deals, with so many offers on every aspect of your life, from fashion and beauty to tech and home furnishings. And you can’t go far wrong with long-standing UK giant, John Lewis.

The department store has some of the best bargains across the board and the best of the bunch can be snapped up online from the comfort of your very own (John Lewis) sofa. Buying more from fewer retailers also means you can cut down the cost of your delivery fees – a great added bonus.

The store’s Never Knowingly Undersold policy also means it constantly compares its prices to its competitors so you won’t have to go much further to find the best price around.

Last year, John Lewis offered quite a few of the most popular Black Friday deals. According to the retailer, among the most popular savings were £100 off the Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Cleaner, discounts on Le Creuset and 20 per cent off LEGO. Both LEGO and Le Creuset are seeing savings again, but it’s the Dyson V8 seeing £100.99 off this year.

We’re also seeing big Apple offers, including £150 back on the iPad Pro 11″ when you trade in an old iPad and you can get Apple TV+ free for a year.

We’ve picked out some of the best deals that are available right now in John Lewis’ Black Friday sale, and we’re going to keep a close eye on anything else that appears in the next week. Keep this page bookmarked as we’ll update the deals as new discounts come in.

Best John Lewis Black Friday dals

John Lewis’ Black Friday offers have finally been revealed and there are big savings on popular brands such as Le Creuset, Molten Brown, LEGO, Bugaboo, Apple and more. We’ve split the best deals into categories, so you can find the cheapest prices easily – we’re good like that.

Best tech Black Friday deals at John Lewis

Best homeware Black Friday deals at John Lewis

Best fashion Black Friday deals at John Lewis

Best beauty Black Friday deals at John Lewis

Shop all Black Friday deals at John Lewis, or scroll down for further stand-out savings.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters, together with relevant offers and other promotions from our carefully selected partners. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

John Lewis Black Friday TV deals

John Lewis is one of the best places to get a TV thanks to their very generous 5 year guarantee across their full range. Even better, many of their TVs are currently on sale, including many new releases boasting fancy features such as 4K upscaling, built-in virtual assistants and even motion sensors:

John Lewis Black Friday Laptop deals

Anyone with their eyes on a MacBook knows that they don’t come cheap. To lessen the blow, a free Apple TV+ subscription comes with any new MacBook purchase including 2019 and 2020 Pro and Air models. It may not be money off, but the free benefit is welcome all the same.

John Lewis Black Friday Headphone deals

As the popularity of wireless BlueTooth earphones continues to rise, John Lewis currently has several top brands such as Sennheiser and Beats on offer. Take a look – there’s far more selection than just Apple AirPods:

John Lewis Black Friday speaker deals

From Bluetooth speakers to virtual assistants and even audio sunglasses, speakers are getting awfully smart these days. So whatever form of speaker you’re after, John Lewis will have all your audio needs covered:

John Lewis Black Friday appliance and homeware deals

John Lewis has you covered for appliances great and small – so whether you’re after white goods or smaller appliances to make your life easier. Here are the best appliance and homeware deals in the John Lewis Black Friday sale:

What to expect from John Lewis Black Friday deals

Many hundreds of items had their prices slashed by John Lewis in last year’s Black Friday sale – with 4K televisions, cameras, and washing machines standing out as highlight deals. As you can see from our list below, there are some impressive Sony and Samsung deals right now, with a couple of 55-inch midrange models now at attractive prices.

Also, much like Amazon, John Lewis likes to use its sales as an opportunity to drop prices across its own products. Right now, we’re seeing discounts across John Lewis’s white goods, including washing machines and tumble dryers.

One thing to look out for online are the numerous cashback offers, which come from the supplier rather than John Lewis itself. These are a perfectly legitimate way of saving money, but remember that the redemption process isn’t necessarily that fast, and there will be some T&Cs to read over. Make sure you enter the redemption process within the stipulated window of time in order to qualify.

What is John Lewis’ Price Match Guarantee?

John Lewis has what it calls its Never Knowingly Undersold policy, in order to ensure it has the most competitive prices on the market for its products. The company routinely cross-compares its prices with those of both high-street competitors and online-only sellers. You’ll always find the same prices in John Lewis stores and on its site.

What does this mean for you? If you find a product on the John Lewis site that’s sold cheaper elsewhere, you can make a price match request through an online form. This might sound like a hassle, but John Lewis aims to reply to your request within 24 hours.

Tips for shopping John Lewis Black Friday deals

With so many new deals appearing (and disappearing just as quickly) during Black Friday, it’s good to keep a John Lewis wishlist of items. That way, you can keep track of products that you’re interested in, and monitor their prices.

As mentioned, John Lewis offers a price-match policy on all its products. But a good rule to follow, if you’ve found something you like, is to add it to your shopping basket, then look at prices on other retailers’ sites before you head to the checkout. Best be quick, though: retailers often leave a short window of opportunity before the product leaves your basket.

If you’re shopping for a type of product you know little about, take a look at the series of John Lewis buying guides – they’re remarkably helpful and in-depth.

Read more on Black Friday 2020

John Lewis is a good one-stop-shop for almost all your shopping needs – but if you want to look elsewhere too, then check out our dedicated Black Friday guides with all the best deals for each retailer:

Want more offers? Keep checking our Black Friday 2020 guide as we work hard to source and research the best and cheapest deals for you. We’ll also have all the latest news from our experts in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.

Advertisement

Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.