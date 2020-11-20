John Lewis Black Friday deals 2020 start today with big savings on TVs, Apple and homeware
John Lewis' Black Friday sale starts today and we're seeing big discounts on Le Creuset, LEGO, Dyson and other big brands, as well as tech.
With just one week until Black Friday, we’re seeing more and more retailers launch their sales.
While the day itself falls on 27th November this year, today we’ve seen John Lewis kick off their Black Friday deals.
You can’t go much better than a department store for all your Black Friday deals, with so many offers on every aspect of your life, from fashion and beauty to tech and home furnishings. And you can’t go far wrong with long-standing UK giant, John Lewis.
The department store has some of the best bargains across the board and the best of the bunch can be snapped up online from the comfort of your very own (John Lewis) sofa. Buying more from fewer retailers also means you can cut down the cost of your delivery fees – a great added bonus.
The store’s Never Knowingly Undersold policy also means it constantly compares its prices to its competitors so you won’t have to go much further to find the best price around.
Last year, John Lewis offered quite a few of the most popular Black Friday deals. According to the retailer, among the most popular savings were £100 off the Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Cleaner, discounts on Le Creuset and 20 per cent off LEGO. Both LEGO and Le Creuset are seeing savings again, but it’s the Dyson V8 seeing £100.99 off this year.
We’re also seeing big Apple offers, including £150 back on the iPad Pro 11″ when you trade in an old iPad and you can get Apple TV+ free for a year.
We’ve picked out some of the best deals that are available right now in John Lewis’ Black Friday sale, and we’re going to keep a close eye on anything else that appears in the next week. Keep this page bookmarked as we’ll update the deals as new discounts come in.
Best John Lewis Black Friday dals
John Lewis’ Black Friday offers have finally been revealed and there are big savings on popular brands such as Le Creuset, Molten Brown, LEGO, Bugaboo, Apple and more. We’ve split the best deals into categories, so you can find the cheapest prices easily – we’re good like that.
Best tech Black Friday deals at John Lewis
- Save £60 on Samsung tablets
- Save up to £150 on Bosch Laundry
- Save £200 on Sony 55A8 TV
- Save up to £60 on Beats Headphones
- Save up to £100 on Dyson Vacuums
- Save up to £150 on HP Envy 13 Laptop
- Save up to £60 on Samsung Tablets
- Claim up to £150 back when trading in an old iPad
- Claim to £300 back when trading in an old iPhone
- Get free Apple Fitness+ on selected Apple Watches
Best homeware Black Friday deals at John Lewis
- 20% off mattresses
- 30% off Joseph Joseph
- 20% off Le Creuset
- 20% off STAUB
- 30% off selected Denby
- 20% off NEOM Organics London
- 30% off Joseph Joseph
- 30% off LSA International
Best fashion Black Friday deals at John Lewis
- 30% off AllSaints
- 20% off Levis
- 20% off Barbour
- 25% off GANT
- 20% off Michael Kors
- 20% off Reiss
- 20% off Ralph Lauren
- 20% off Monica Vinader
- 20% off lingerie
Best beauty Black Friday deals at John Lewis
- 15% off Dior
- 15% off Sunday Riley
- 15% off the Hannah Martin Beauty Box
- 20% off Hermes
- 20% off Urban Decay
- 20% off Bobbi Brown
Shop all Black Friday deals at John Lewis, or scroll down for further stand-out savings.
John Lewis Black Friday TV deals
John Lewis is one of the best places to get a TV thanks to their very generous 5 year guarantee across their full range. Even better, many of their TVs are currently on sale, including many new releases boasting fancy features such as 4K upscaling, built-in virtual assistants and even motion sensors:
-
Bosch MS6CA4150G ErgoMixx 800W Hand Blender |
£69.99£39.99 (save £30 or 24%)
-
Google Nest Mini |
£49£19 (save £30 or 61%)
-
LG 55NANO866NA (2020) 55-Inch LED HDR 4K Smart TV |
£799£679 (save £120 or 15%)
-
Bose Home Speaker 500 Smart Speaker |
£329£279 (save £50 or 15%)
-
Samsung The Frame Art Mode 65-inch TV (2020) |
£1,899£1,699 (save £200 or 10%)
-
LG 43UN73006LC 43-inch TV (2020) |
£349£329 (save £20 or 5%)
- Samsung UE55TU8500 55-inch TV (2020) | £599 (Claim 50% cashback on Samsung HW-S61T soundbar)
-
Sony Bravia KD65A8 65-inch TV (2020) |
£2,499£1,999 (save £500 or 20%)
-
Hisense 55U7QFTUK (2020) QLED HDR 4K TV | £
649£549 (save £100 ir 15%)
-
LG OLED55CX5LB (2020) OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD 55-inch Smart TV |
£1,399£1,299 (save £100 or 7%)
-
LG 55NANO866NA (2020) 55-Inch LED HDR 4K Smart TV |
£799£679 (save £120 or 15%)
John Lewis Black Friday Laptop deals
Anyone with their eyes on a MacBook knows that they don’t come cheap. To lessen the blow, a free Apple TV+ subscription comes with any new MacBook purchase including 2019 and 2020 Pro and Air models. It may not be money off, but the free benefit is welcome all the same.
-
Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Retina Display (2020) 256GB |
£943£919 (save £24 or 2%) (free year of Apple TV+)
- Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Retina Display (2020) 512GB | £1,185 (free year of Apple TV+)
-
Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch Touch Bar (2020) 256GB |
£1,249£1,189 (save £60 or 4%) (free year of Apple TV+)
-
Samsung Galaxy Book Ion, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15”, Silver |
£1,299£1,099 (save £200 or 15%)
-
Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch Touch Bar (2020) 512GB |
£1,799£1,649 (save £150 or 8%) (free year of Apple TV+)
- Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch Touch Bar (2020) 1TB | £1,829 (free year of Apple TV+)
- Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch Touch Bar (2019) 512GB | £2,148 (free year of Apple TV+)
- Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch Touch Bar (2019) 1TB | £2,479 (free year of Apple TV+)
John Lewis Black Friday Headphone deals
As the popularity of wireless BlueTooth earphones continues to rise, John Lewis currently has several top brands such as Sennheiser and Beats on offer. Take a look – there’s far more selection than just Apple AirPods:
-
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay In-Ear Headphones |
£300£260 (save £40 or 13%)
-
Beats Solo³ Bluetooth Headphones, Black |
£179£125 (save £54 or 30%)
-
Sennheiser HD 458BT Noise Cancelling Headphones |
£169£99 (save £70 or 40%)
-
Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones with Mic/Remote, Black |
£169£149 (save £20 or 11%)
-
Sennheiser PXC550 II Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones with Mic/Remote |
£259£179 (save £84 or 30%)
-
Apple Earpods with Remote and Mic |
£29£19 (save £10 or 34%)
John Lewis Black Friday speaker deals
From Bluetooth speakers to virtual assistants and even audio sunglasses, speakers are getting awfully smart these days. So whatever form of speaker you’re after, John Lewis will have all your audio needs covered:
- Technics SC-C30 Ottava S Wireless Speaker System | £499.99 (£299.99 after cashback)
-
Bose Frames Rondo Bluetooth Audio Sunglasses |
£199.99£159 (save £40 or 20%)
-
Bose Home Speaker 500 Smart Speaker |
£329£279 (save £50 or 15%)
-
Amazon Echo Dot Smart Device with Alexa Voice Recognition & Control, 3rd Generation, Charcoal |
£39.99£18.99 (Save £21 or 52%)
John Lewis Black Friday appliance and homeware deals
John Lewis has you covered for appliances great and small – so whether you’re after white goods or smaller appliances to make your life easier. Here are the best appliance and homeware deals in the John Lewis Black Friday sale:
-
Dyson V8 Absolute Extra Vacuum Cleaner |
£399.99£299 (save £100.99 or 25%)
-
Miele WEG365 Freestanding Washing Machine, 9kg Load, 1400rpm, A+++ Energy Rating, White|
£1,199£999 (save £200 or 16%)
-
Kenwood kMix KMX750 Stand Mixer |
£349£299 (save £50 or 14%)
-
Bosch Serie 6 WAU28PH9GB Freestanding Washing Machine, 9kg Load, 1400rpm, White |
£699£579 (save £120 or 17%)
-
Sage the Duo Temp Pro Espresso Coffee Machine|
£379£299 (save £80 or 21%)
-
Ninja Foodi OP300UK Multi Cooker |
£279 £219£149 (save £130 or 40%)
- 20% off Le Creuset
What to expect from John Lewis Black Friday deals
Many hundreds of items had their prices slashed by John Lewis in last year’s Black Friday sale – with 4K televisions, cameras, and washing machines standing out as highlight deals. As you can see from our list below, there are some impressive Sony and Samsung deals right now, with a couple of 55-inch midrange models now at attractive prices.
Also, much like Amazon, John Lewis likes to use its sales as an opportunity to drop prices across its own products. Right now, we’re seeing discounts across John Lewis’s white goods, including washing machines and tumble dryers.
One thing to look out for online are the numerous cashback offers, which come from the supplier rather than John Lewis itself. These are a perfectly legitimate way of saving money, but remember that the redemption process isn’t necessarily that fast, and there will be some T&Cs to read over. Make sure you enter the redemption process within the stipulated window of time in order to qualify.
What is John Lewis’ Price Match Guarantee?
John Lewis has what it calls its Never Knowingly Undersold policy, in order to ensure it has the most competitive prices on the market for its products. The company routinely cross-compares its prices with those of both high-street competitors and online-only sellers. You’ll always find the same prices in John Lewis stores and on its site.
What does this mean for you? If you find a product on the John Lewis site that’s sold cheaper elsewhere, you can make a price match request through an online form. This might sound like a hassle, but John Lewis aims to reply to your request within 24 hours.
Tips for shopping John Lewis Black Friday deals
- With so many new deals appearing (and disappearing just as quickly) during Black Friday, it’s good to keep a John Lewis wishlist of items. That way, you can keep track of products that you’re interested in, and monitor their prices.
- As mentioned, John Lewis offers a price-match policy on all its products. But a good rule to follow, if you’ve found something you like, is to add it to your shopping basket, then look at prices on other retailers’ sites before you head to the checkout. Best be quick, though: retailers often leave a short window of opportunity before the product leaves your basket.
- If you’re shopping for a type of product you know little about, take a look at the series of John Lewis buying guides – they’re remarkably helpful and in-depth.
Read more on Black Friday 2020
John Lewis is a good one-stop-shop for almost all your shopping needs – but if you want to look elsewhere too, then check out our dedicated Black Friday guides with all the best deals for each retailer:
- Amazon Black Friday
- AO Black Friday
- Apple Black Friday
- Argos Black Friday
- BT Black Friday
- Currys PC World Black Friday
- Dell Black Friday
- EE Black Friday
- GAME Black Friday
- LEGO Black Friday
- Nintendo Switch Black Friday
- Samsung Black Friday
- Sky Black Friday
- Smyths Black Friday
- Very Black Friday
Want more offers? Keep checking our Black Friday 2020 guide as we work hard to source and research the best and cheapest deals for you. We’ll also have all the latest news from our experts in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.
Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.