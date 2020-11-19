Upcoming Video game release dates 2020/2021 – PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch

Video game release dates have been known to change once or twice over the years – and there are new announcements throughout the year, sometimes weekly. Nevertheless, we endeavour to keep this page updated with the latest news!

If a release date is as yet unconfirmed, we’ll list a game under TBC.

Across all platforms, including the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, here are the major releases to look out for throughout the rest of 2020 and going into 2021 because yes, it really is nearly the end of the year already.

November 2020 video game release dates

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PS4, Switch) – 20th November

December 2020 video game releases

Chronos: Before the Ashes (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – 1st December

Empire of Sin (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 1st December

Twin Mirror (PC, PS4, Xbox) – 1st December

Worms Rumble (PC, PS4, Xbox) – 1st December

Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate (PC, Switch) – 2nd December

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy (PS4, PS5, Switch) – 3rd December

Immortals Fenyx Rising (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – 3rd December (pre-order)

Dragon Quest XI S: Definitive Edition (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 4th December

John Wick Hex (PC, Xbox One) – 4th December

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (Switch, PS4, Xbox One) – 8th December

Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia (PS4) – 8th December

Cyberpunk 2077 (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 10th December (pre-order) Next-gen release date TBC

The Medium (PC, Xbox One X) – 10th December

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond (PC) – 11th December

Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend (Switch) – 15th December

Misshitsu No Sacrifice (PC, Switch) – 17th December

Who’s Your Daddy? (PC, Xbox One) – 23rd December

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers (PS4, Switch) – 24th December

January 2021 video game releases

Iris Fall (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 8th January

MXGP 2020 (PS5) – 14th January

Hitman 3 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS5, PS4, Switch) – 20th January (Pre-order)

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 21st January

Ride 4 (PS5, Xbox Series X) – 21st January

Bladed Fury (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 22nd January

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) – 26th January

Stronghold: Warlords (PC) – 26th January

Ar Nosurge DX (PC, Switch, PS4) – 28th January

Ciel Nosurge DX (PC, Switch, PS4) – 28th January

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny (PS4, Switch) – 28th January

Gal*Gun Returns (Xbox One, Switch) – 28th January

Märchen Forest: Mylne and the Forest Gift (PC, PS4, Switch) – 28th January

Buddy Mission: Bond[ (Switch) – 29th January

Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne (PC, PS4, Switch) – 29th January

February 2021 video game releases

Outsiders (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) – 2nd February

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (PS4) – 2nd February

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) – 4th February (Pre-order)

Little Nightmares 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 11th February

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Switch) – 12th February

Fallen Legion: Revenants (Switch, PS4) – 16th February

Cotton Reboot (PS4, Switch) – 25th February

Darius Cozmic Revelation (PS4, Switch) – 25th February

Forward to the Sky (Switch) – 25th February

Riders Republic (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Stadia) – 25th February (Pre-order)

Wing of Darkness (PC, PS4, Switch) – 25th February

Wrath: Aeon of Ruin (PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch) – 25th February

March 2021 video game releases

Harvest Moon: One World (PS4, Switch) – 2nd March

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS5) – 2nd March

Saviors of Sapphire Wings & Stranger of Sword City Revisited (PC, Switch) – 16th March

Jack Jeanne (Switch) – 18th March

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (Switch) – 23rd March

Balan Wonderworld (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch) – 26th March (Pre-order)

Monster Hunter Rise (Switch) – 26th March

April 2021 video game releases

Guilty Gear Strive (PC, PS4, PS5) – 9th April

Nier (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 23rd April

May 2021 video game releases

Rune Factory 5 (Switch) – 20th May

TBC video game release dates

12 Minutes (Switch)

Anonymous Code (PS4, Switch)

Apex Legends (Switch)

The Artful Escape (PC, Xbox)

The Ascent (PC, Xbox Series X)

Blade Runner Enhanced Edition (PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox)

Boyfriend Dungeon (PC, Switch)

Bravely Default 2 (Switch)

Call of the Sea (PC, Xbox Series X)

Chronos: Before the Ashes (PC)

CrossfireX (Xbox)

Curse of the Sea Rats (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Cyber Shadow (Pc, PS4, Xbox, Switch)

Dangerous Driving 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch)

Dead by Daylight (PS5, Xbox Series X)

Dungeons and Dragons Dark Alliance (PC)

Eastwood (PC, Switch)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach (PC, Ps4, PS5)

Freedom Planet 2 (PC)

The Good Life (PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch)

Gridiron Champions (PC, Ps4, Xbox)

Griftlands (PC)

The Guild 3 (PC)

Heart of the Woods (Switch)

Humankind (PC, Stadia)

King of Seas (PC, Ps4, Xbox Switch)

King’s Bounty II (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Last Stop (PC, Xbox)

Lone Echo 2 Rift (Stadia)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox)

Oddworld: Soulstorm (PC, Ps4, PS5)

Overcooked All you Can Eat (Ps5, Xbox Series X)

Please Be Happy (PC, Switch)

Rogue Company (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch)

Rust (PS4, Xbox)

Samurai Shodown (Xbox Series X)

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game – Complete Edition (PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch, Stadia)

Session (PC, Xbox)

Super Meat Boy Forever (PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch)

The Survivalists (PC, Ps4, Xbox, Switch)

System Shock (PC, PS4, Xbox)

The Pedestrian (PS4)

Tom Clancey’s Rainbow 6 Siege (Ps5, Xbox Series X)

Vigor (PS5)

Ways to the Woods (PC, Xbox)

Windjammers 2 (Pc, Switch, Stadia)

World of Warcraft Shadowlands (PC)

Recently released games

Despite the issues that have affected us all in 2020, there have still been many games released- with some big hitters thrown into the mix. The staples of the EA sports world have come along as scheduled, with Madden, NBA and FIFA all getting new ’21 entries. PES has skipped a year though, only releasing an update rather than a whole new game.

Other franchises also saw new additions to with Watch Dogs Legion getting a release, while Dirt 5 was released last month and will get a next-gen upgrade shortly. Assassin’s Creed returned too with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, their most successful game at launch yet and one that looks staggeringly good on both the next-gen machines.

Elsewhere, Marvel came along and gave us an Avengers game that got a mixed reception- despite giving us a solid campaign. And Switch gamers got a blast of nostalgia with the release of Mario 3D All-stars, a collection of 3D Mario games that includes the legendary Mario 64.

And of course, the next-generation of gaming is here and the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and the PS5 are finally here to play!

For more gaming and technology news visit our Technology section.