Upcoming Video game release dates 2020/2021 – PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch
Upcoming video game release dates across platforms.
Video game release dates have been known to change once or twice over the years – and there are new announcements throughout the year, sometimes weekly. Nevertheless, we endeavour to keep this page updated with the latest news!
If a release date is as yet unconfirmed, we’ll list a game under TBC.
Across all platforms, including the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, here are the major releases to look out for throughout the rest of 2020 and going into 2021 because yes, it really is nearly the end of the year already.
November 2020 video game release dates
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PS4, Switch) – 20th November
December 2020 video game releases
- Chronos: Before the Ashes (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – 1st December
- Empire of Sin (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 1st December
- Twin Mirror (PC, PS4, Xbox) – 1st December
- Worms Rumble (PC, PS4, Xbox) – 1st December
- Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate (PC, Switch) – 2nd December
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy (PS4, PS5, Switch) – 3rd December
- Immortals Fenyx Rising (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – 3rd December (pre-order)
- Dragon Quest XI S: Definitive Edition (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 4th December
- John Wick Hex (PC, Xbox One) – 4th December
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (Switch, PS4, Xbox One) – 8th December
- Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia (PS4) – 8th December
- Cyberpunk 2077 (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 10th December (pre-order) Next-gen release date TBC
- The Medium (PC, Xbox One X) – 10th December
- Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond (PC) – 11th December
- Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend (Switch) – 15th December
- Misshitsu No Sacrifice (PC, Switch) – 17th December
- Who’s Your Daddy? (PC, Xbox One) – 23rd December
- Earth Defense Force: World Brothers (PS4, Switch) – 24th December
January 2021 video game releases
- Iris Fall (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 8th January
- MXGP 2020 (PS5) – 14th January
- Hitman 3 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS5, PS4, Switch) – 20th January (Pre-order)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 21st January
- Ride 4 (PS5, Xbox Series X) – 21st January
- Bladed Fury (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 22nd January
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) – 26th January
- Stronghold: Warlords (PC) – 26th January
- Ar Nosurge DX (PC, Switch, PS4) – 28th January
- Ciel Nosurge DX (PC, Switch, PS4) – 28th January
- Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny (PS4, Switch) – 28th January
- Gal*Gun Returns (Xbox One, Switch) – 28th January
- Märchen Forest: Mylne and the Forest Gift (PC, PS4, Switch) – 28th January
- Buddy Mission: Bond[ (Switch) – 29th January
- Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne (PC, PS4, Switch) – 29th January
Read More: Best Fortnite merch: gifts and back to school items you can buy right now
February 2021 video game releases
- Outsiders (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) – 2nd February
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (PS4) – 2nd February
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) – 4th February (Pre-order)
- Little Nightmares 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 11th February
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Switch) – 12th February
- Fallen Legion: Revenants (Switch, PS4) – 16th February
- Cotton Reboot (PS4, Switch) – 25th February
- Darius Cozmic Revelation (PS4, Switch) – 25th February
- Forward to the Sky (Switch) – 25th February
- Riders Republic (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Stadia) – 25th February (Pre-order)
- Wing of Darkness (PC, PS4, Switch) – 25th February
- Wrath: Aeon of Ruin (PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch) – 25th February
March 2021 video game releases
- Harvest Moon: One World (PS4, Switch) – 2nd March
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS5) – 2nd March
- Saviors of Sapphire Wings & Stranger of Sword City Revisited (PC, Switch) – 16th March
- Jack Jeanne (Switch) – 18th March
- Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (Switch) – 23rd March
- Balan Wonderworld (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch) – 26th March (Pre-order)
- Monster Hunter Rise (Switch) – 26th March
April 2021 video game releases
- Guilty Gear Strive (PC, PS4, PS5) – 9th April
- Nier (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 23rd April
May 2021 video game releases
- Rune Factory 5 (Switch) – 20th May
TBC video game release dates
- 12 Minutes (Switch)
- Anonymous Code (PS4, Switch)
- Apex Legends (Switch)
- The Artful Escape (PC, Xbox)
- The Ascent (PC, Xbox Series X)
- Blade Runner Enhanced Edition (PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox)
- Boyfriend Dungeon (PC, Switch)
- Bravely Default 2 (Switch)
- Call of the Sea (PC, Xbox Series X)
- Chronos: Before the Ashes (PC)
- CrossfireX (Xbox)
- Curse of the Sea Rats (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Cyber Shadow (Pc, PS4, Xbox, Switch)
- Dangerous Driving 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch)
- Dead by Daylight (PS5, Xbox Series X)
- Dungeons and Dragons Dark Alliance (PC)
- Eastwood (PC, Switch)
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach (PC, Ps4, PS5)
- Freedom Planet 2 (PC)
- The Good Life (PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch)
- Gridiron Champions (PC, Ps4, Xbox)
- Griftlands (PC)
- The Guild 3 (PC)
- Heart of the Woods (Switch)
- Humankind (PC, Stadia)
- King of Seas (PC, Ps4, Xbox Switch)
- King’s Bounty II (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Last Stop (PC, Xbox)
- Lone Echo 2 Rift (Stadia)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm (PC, Ps4, PS5)
- Overcooked All you Can Eat (Ps5, Xbox Series X)
- Please Be Happy (PC, Switch)
- Rogue Company (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch)
- Rust (PS4, Xbox)
- Samurai Shodown (Xbox Series X)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game – Complete Edition (PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch, Stadia)
- Session (PC, Xbox)
- Super Meat Boy Forever (PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch)
- The Survivalists (PC, Ps4, Xbox, Switch)
- System Shock (PC, PS4, Xbox)
- The Pedestrian (PS4)
- Tom Clancey’s Rainbow 6 Siege (Ps5, Xbox Series X)
- Vigor (PS5)
- Ways to the Woods (PC, Xbox)
- Windjammers 2 (Pc, Switch, Stadia)
- World of Warcraft Shadowlands (PC)
Recently released games
Despite the issues that have affected us all in 2020, there have still been many games released- with some big hitters thrown into the mix. The staples of the EA sports world have come along as scheduled, with Madden, NBA and FIFA all getting new ’21 entries. PES has skipped a year though, only releasing an update rather than a whole new game.
Other franchises also saw new additions to with Watch Dogs Legion getting a release, while Dirt 5 was released last month and will get a next-gen upgrade shortly. Assassin’s Creed returned too with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, their most successful game at launch yet and one that looks staggeringly good on both the next-gen machines.
Elsewhere, Marvel came along and gave us an Avengers game that got a mixed reception- despite giving us a solid campaign. And Switch gamers got a blast of nostalgia with the release of Mario 3D All-stars, a collection of 3D Mario games that includes the legendary Mario 64.
And of course, the next-generation of gaming is here and the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and the PS5 are finally here to play!
For more gaming and technology news visit our Technology section. Looking for something to watch? Visit the TV Guide.