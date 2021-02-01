45 music questions and answers for your virtual home pub quiz

Now that we’re deep into yet another lockdown, virtual pub quizzes are once again in vogue – with thousands of people around the country taking to Google Hangouts, Zoom and Skype to test the knowledge of their loved ones.

And here music to the ears of anyone asked to conduct a round: we’ve got you covered. If you’re looking for questions that cover everything music related then look no further as we’ve compiled a list of questions covering the best tunes, bands and singers over several decades.

Not too hard, not too challenging, the quiz below has been designed to keep everyone entertained right until the of the video call.

Ready, steady, quiz!

Questions

Which English Sir has had No. l’s in the 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s? Which rock band was founded by Trent Reznor in 1988? What is the name of the duet recorded by Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow in 2010? Jimmy, Robert, John and John: can you identify this rock band from the first names of their original line-up? In what year did The Clash release their iconic album London Calling? How many members are there in pop group Little Mix? (Bonus point for each member you can name). Which singer-songwriter had studio albums titled Hejira, Ladies of the Canyon and Blue? Including streaming figures, what was the best-selling UK single of the 2010s? In what year did Elvis Presley die? (A bonus point for the month.) In 1975 Bohemian Rhapsody was number one for nine weeks. It was finally knocked off the top slot by a song with a name that appears in the lyrics of Bohemian Rhapsody. Name the song and the band that ended Queen’s number one success. How many UK number ones did The Beatles have in total? Reginald Kenneth Dwight is better known by what name? Rihanna hit Umbrella was originally written with which other popstar in mind? Which band had a huge international hit album in 2002 with the record “A Rush of Blood to the Head”? Knights in White Satin was a 1967 hit for which band? Which legendary musician had film roles in The Prestige and Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me? Girls Aloud were formed on Popstars: The Rivals in 2002 – but can you name the boy band that was formed at the same time? How many members are there in South Korean mega boyband BTS? Which talent show judge managed Westlife? Taylor Swift released two studio albums in 2020: one was titled Folklore, but what was the name of the other one? Roger Taylor is the drummer in which band? In which year did the Spice Girls release Wannabe? Which music legend won the Nobel Prize for literature in 2016? Which song begins with the line, “I thought love was only true in fairy tales”? Which comedy double act scored a huge hit with the England football anthem Three Lions in 1996? Which Bob Dylan song did Adele include on her first album? Which single has had the longest uninterrupted run ever on the UK Singles Chart? Which 80s group, featuring Phil Collins, recently announced a reunion? Over the years, how many Sugababes have there been? Which acclaimed Scottish band takes their name from a French children’s TV programme? What’s the name of the 1957 musical prison drama starring Elvis Presley? Who became the lead singer of the 90s band Cast, after serving as the bassist for the La’s? Who was the music producer commonly referred to as The Fifth Beatle In what decade was American jazz trumpeter Miles Davis born? Which artist headlined Friday night on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2019? Who originally recorded the classic ballad I Will Always Love You in 1973? Rockstar David Howell Evans is better known by what name? Complete the first line of the Bill Withers hit: “Ain’t no sunshine…” What was the name of the band formed by Jack Bruce, Eric Clapton, and Ginger Baker? What English county do Supergrass and Radiohead have in common? Which Motown star released the album Innervisions in 1973? Björn Again is a tribute band for which world-famous pop group? What is the name of the band who usually serve as the backing band for Bruce Springsteen? In what year were the hit songs Uptown Funk, Bad Blood, Chandelier, Fancy, Rather Be and Anaconda released? Which prison did Johnny Cash famously sing about in his 1955 song?

Answers

