20 history trivia quiz questions and answers to test your knowledge

The nation is quizzing more than ever these days, and everyone knows the history round is a staple of the classic pub quiz. So start thinking old-school next time you’re on House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger – do your friends know their Kings and Queens?

is here with your history round covered for your next online gathering – read on for 20 questions and answers on medieval battles, American Presidents and arctic expeditions. Answers are underneath – but only when you’ve finished…

Hear ye, hear ye – let the questions begin…

History Quiz Questions

As recently dramatised in a critically acclaimed miniseries, what year did the Chernobyl disaster occur? Who was Lord Mayor of London four times between 1397 and 1419, and the inspiration for a classic English folk tale? Who was the second President of the United States? Who was the only one of Henry VIII’s wives to receive a Queen’s funeral? Which British archaeologist discovered Tutankhamun’s tomb? Who was the leader of Britain’s ill-fated Antarctic expedition which was one of the first to reach the South Pole in 1912? In which European country was there a civil war between 1946 and 1949? Which 13th Century Scottish knight did Mel Gibson portray in Braveheart? Which war was fought in South Africa between 1899 and 1902? In which country did the Second World War Battles of El Alamein take place? Who discovered the wreckage of the Titanic? What year did the Challenger Space Shuttle disaster take place? What year was the Magna Carta signed? Which British King suffered from a stammer, as portrayed by Colin Firth in The King’s Speech? What was the name of the ship that brought news of the Battle of Trafalgar to Britain? Which pilot famously fought in the Battle of Britain with two artificial legs? When did the Korean War end? Which real-life American frontiersman did Leonardo DiCaprio portray in The Revenant? Which ship is notorious for experiencing the bloodiest mutiny in British naval history? (Hint – it’s also the name of a Harry Potter character) Who discovered penicillin?

History Quiz Answers

