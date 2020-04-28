20 tie breaker questions for your home pub quiz

Accessibility Links

Are your friends and family getting similar scores? Time to settle things once and for all...

Virtual pub quizzes have become one of the most popular pastimes these days, and all this quizzing means some competitors could give the Chasers a run for their money. So next time you’re hosting on House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger and there’s a draw… what do you do?

Have no fear, RadioTimes.com is here with a round devoted to tiebreakers you can use at your next online gathering – read on for 20 impossible questions! Answers below – no cheating…

Here are 20 tough tiebreakers – closest answer wins…

Questions

  1. How long was the Titanic?
  2. For how many months was Queen Victoria on the throne?
  3. How many minutes long is 1972 gangster epic The Godfather?
  4. How many stars are on the Brazilian flag?
  5. How wide is the Golden Gate Bridge?
  6. According to the UN, how many countries are there in Africa?
  7. How many British fighter planes were shot down during the Battle of Britain?
  8. What percentage of Earth’s surface is covered in water?
  9. In miles, how long is the line that can you draw with an HB pencil before it runs out?
  10. How many days had Great British Train Robber Ronnie Biggs been on the run for when he returned to the UK in 2001?
  11. How many post offices are there in India?
  12. How high is the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world?
  13. What is the seating capacity of the 02 arena?
  14. What is Usain Bolt’s top recorded speed?
  15. What is Samuel L Jackson’s birthday?
  16. How many bathrooms are in the White House?
  17. In which year did the European Economic Community become the European
    Union?
  18. How many zeroes are in a Googol?
  19. How many episodes of Friends were made?
  20. What is the circumference of the Earth?
  1. 269m
  2. 763 months
  3. 178 minutes
  4. 27
  5. 27 metres
  6. 54
  7. 1023
  8. 71%
  9. 35 miles
  10. 13, 068
  11. 155, 015
  12. 828m
  13. 20,000
  14. 27.9mph
  15. 21st December 1948
  16. 35
  17. 1993
  18. 100
  19. 236
  20. 24,901 miles (or 40,075km)

