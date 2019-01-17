This Voice UK contestant has a famous Hollywood fan…

The Voice UK hopeful Cedric Neal wowed the crowds last Saturday with his electrifying performance of Stevie Wonder’s Higher Ground.

The 43-year-old managed to get all four coaches to spin around in those infamous red chairs with his rendition of the classic 1973 track – with theatre actor Neal electing to join Sir Tom Jones’s team.

But will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson and Olly Murs aren’t the only A-List fans who are backing Neal, with the Texan singer also receiving support from none other than Hollywood star Woody Harrelson.

The 57-year-old Star Wars actor sent a video to Neal, which he posted on Instagram, of him dancing along to Neal’s audition with his family.

Harrelson then shouts to the camera, “You crushed it! Absolutely crushed it!”

Neal become acquainted with the actor after he had a part in Harrelson’s experimental 2017 comedy film Lost in London.

The movie, the first ever to broadcast live in cinemas, was based on a experience Harrelson had in London in 2002, which saw him being chased by police for breaking an ashtray after a night out in Soho.

Neal has also appeared in a number of other movies and TV shows including Friday Night Lights, American police drama Chase and short-lived comedy series The Good Guys.

Usually appearing on stage, however, one of Neal’s most recent roles was in the revival of musical Chess, which starredMichael Ball and former X Factor winner Alexandra Burke.

After receiving a standing ovation on The Voice UK, will.i.am said, “It takes a very eclectic and skilled individual to take a Stevie Wonder song and make it your own.”

Elsewhere, Hudson took her shoes off and threw them at Neal, explaining that he gave her soul, so she’s giving him ‘sole.’

“I’m so happy that The Voice UK is here to give you this platform,” she said.

The Voice UK continues Saturday at 8pm on ITV