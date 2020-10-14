Take our tough Neighbours quiz to see how much you really know about the soap

Still in its 35th Anniversary year, Neighbours had many nods to the past with several well-known faces returning to the show to help celebrate.

The year has also seen the deaths of two regular characters with both Gary Canning (Damien Richardson) and Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) bowing out, as well as the return of 80s’ icon Jane Harris (Annie Jones) to the main cast.

But 35-years is a long time and remembering everything that has happened is no easy thing. But we are here to test how strong your knowledge is on the show… can you score top marks?

Here is our Neighbours quiz, filled with questions from across its long history and it should prove challenging to even the most die-hard of fans. So go ahead, show us what you’ve got and remember – no Googling!

Good luck!

Well, how did you do?

It is an interesting time for the soap right now with the departure of Pierce Greyson imminent. Tim Robards was forced to leave the role early due to COVID restrictions and Dony Hany will be stepping in for the characters’ final four weeks on Neighbours.

And it seems that it will be a very interesting end for Pierce with the character currently in the early stages of an affair with Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal). With Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlin) sure to be discovering what they have been doing in the near future- we can see why the recast was needed to allow the character of Pierce to be wrapped up.

It seems that Pierce will not be saying goodbye to Ramsay Street in the happiest of ways.

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.