When is Merry Happy Whatever released on Netflix? What’s it about? Who’s in it?

When the weather outside is frightful, there are few things more delightful than curling up in front of some festive TV.

Christmas is traditionally a time where TV sitcoms broadcast specials, with one-off snow-capped episodes celebrating the spirit of the season. But few sitcoms are as relentlessly festive as Merry Happy Whatever, a new multi-camera sitcom released on Netflix.

All eight episodes of Merry Happy Whatever are set at Christmas, and follow Don Quinn (Dennis Quaid) and his family as they try and navigate the yuletide highs and lows.

How can I watch Merry Happy Whatever?

The whole season of Merry Happy Whatever will be released on Netflix on Friday, 28th November 2019.

Viewers with a subscription to the streaming service can watch here.

What is Merry Happy Whatever about?

Don Quinn is a strong-willed family man, who struggles to adjust when his youngest daughter Emmy (Bridgit Mendler) arrives home from LA for the holidays with a new boyfriend, Matt (Brent Morin), a struggling musician.

Don’s worldview is challenged by this new member of the family, and struggles to keep his rigid Christmas plans in check. Meanwhile, his family do their best to manage Don’s bullheaded behaviour.

Merry Happy Whatever is styled as a throwback to a bygone age of TV sitcoms – even going so far as to include a studio audience laugh track!

Who are the cast of Merry Happy Whatever?

Dennis Quaid, the acclaimed actor and star of films like Far From Heaven, plays Don, the difficult patriarch.

Bridgit Mendler, who plays his daughter Emmy, is best known for her roles in Nashville and Undateable, as well as her musical career.

Also starring in Merry Happy Whatever are stand-up Brent Morin (Undateable), Ashley Tisdale (The Suite Life of Zack & Cody), and American stand-up Hayes MacArthur.

Will there be a second season of Merry Happy Whatever?

While most would agree that eight Christmas-themed episodes is probably plenty, showrunner and writer Tucker Cawley (Everybody Loves Raymond) has reportedly entertained the idea of continuing the sitcom – with subsequent seasons to be based around other holiday periods.

Netflix have not confirmed whether the series will be renewed, and is likely to wait until after the Christmas period is over to make its decision.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! Check it out below…