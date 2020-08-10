45 music questions and answers for your virtual home pub quiz

Here’s music to the ears of anyone asked to conduct a round for an upcoming House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Skype pub quiz: we’ve got you covered. You can halt your search of questions that surprise and delight your audience in equal measure as 45 questions spanning six whole decades can be found below.

Not too hard, not too challenging, the quiz below has been designed to keep everyone entertained right until the of the video call.

Ready, steady, quiz!

Questions

Which English Sir has had No. l’s in the 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s? Billy Corgan is the lead singer of which alternative rock band? Who had a No.1 hit with Ice Ice Baby? Jimmy, Robert, John and John: can you identify this rock band from the first names of their original line-up? What is the middle name of Sir Paul McCartney? How many members are there in pop group Little Mix? (bonus point for each member you can name). Which famous film star danced (and flew) in the video to Fatboy Slim’s 2001 track Weapon of choice? Which 1977 hit single by the Spanish vocal duo Baccara is the best-selling single of all-time by a female group? In what year did Elvis Presley die? (a bonus point for the month) In 1975 Bohemian Rhapsody was number one for nine weeks. It was finally knocked off the top slot by a song with a name that appears in the lyrics of Bohemian Rhapsody. Name the song and the band that ended Queen’s number one success. What was Britney Spears’ first single called? Reginald Kenneth Dwight is better known by what name? What was the name of Amy Winehouse’s second and final studio album released in 2006 and reached number one in multiple countries across the globe? Which band had a huge international hit album in 2002 with the record “A Rush of Blood to the Head”? Knights in White Satin was a 1967 hit for which band? Which band sang The Final Countdown? What was David Bowie’s real surname? How many members are there in South Korean mega boyband BTS? Which talent show judge managed Westlife? Who sang the 1965 James Bond theme, Thunderball? Roger Taylor is the drummer in which band? In which year did the Spice Girls release Wannabe? Spandau Ballet features which former EastEnders actor in its line-up? Which song begins with the line, ‘I thought love was only true in fairy tales’? Linger and Dreams were hits for which Irish group? Which Bob Dylan song did Adele include on her first album? Which novelty act had a Christmas number one in 2000 with, ‘Can We Fix It?’ Which 80s group, featuring Phil Collins, recently announced a reunion? Over the years, how many Sugababes have there been? Which girl group had hits including Pure Shores and Never Ever? What’s the name of the 1957 musical prison drama starring Elvis Presley? Who became the lead singer of the 90s band Cast, after serving as the bassist for the La’s? What was the name of the original drummer for The Beatles? In what decade was American jazz trumpeter Miles Davis born? Which artist headlined Friday night on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2019? What was the name of Madonna’s first studio album, released in 1983? Rockstar David Howell Evans is better known by what name? Complete the first line of the Bill Withers hit: “Ain’t no sunshine …” Will.i.am is best known for performing with which hip hop group? What English county do Supergrass and Radiohead have in common? Which band released a tie-in single for the live-action 2004 Thunderbirds movie? Björn Again is a tribute band for which world-famous pop group? Which famed British musician played a wizard singer in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire? In what year were the hit songs Uptown Funk, Bad Blood, Chandelier, Fancy, Rather Be and Anaconda released? What was the name of Johnny Cash’s backing band throughout his career?

Answers

