Best films on TV this Christmas and New Year

Christmas TV schedules have finally dropped and some great films feature in the line-up.

From classics like Love Actually and Home Alone, to children’s favourites Frozen and Moana, the action-packed flicks of Indiana Jones and Britain’s favourite spy – yes you, Mr Bond – plus drama by way of The Wolf of Wall Street and Billy Elliot, there really is something for everybody this year.

See our pick of the best movies to watch for free on TV this Christmas and New Year, which we’ve handily split by genre so you can choose family films for the kids, action, rom-com or drama…

Best kids films on TV this Christmas and New Year

Shrek

It’s the story of fairy tales within a fairy tale, when evil Lord Farquaad banishes a host of fairy tale characters to the swamp, it’s main inhabitant – ogre Shrek – finds it has become far too crowded for his liking.

He cuts a deal with the Lord to win back sole occupancy of the bog – a deal which entails rescuing Princess Fiona from a dragon. He sets out on his a quest alongside a trusty (chatty) companion, Donkey.

Featuring the voices of Mike Myers as Shrek, Eddie Murphy as Donkey and Cameron Diaz as Princess Fiona, this DreamWorks animation makes excellent entertainment for kids and adults alike.

Saturday 21st December, ITV1, 4:50pm

Toy Story

The original, and best (arguably). When a young boy named Andy receives a new spaceman figure, Buzz Lightyear, Andy’s favourite toy, the cowboy Woody, starts to feel left out.

An accident sees both toys separated from the boy, and they end up in the house of Andy’s neighbour – the notorious toy torturer, Sid. Will they make it back to Andy’s before he moves house?

Featuring the voice of Tom Hanks as Woody and Tim Allen as Buzz, this was a ground-breaking animation when it was released 24 years ago, and it remains as mesmerising to this day.

Sunday 22nd December, BBC One, 1:50pm

Frozen

A tale of two sisters, Frozen follows Princess Anna on her journey to North Mountain to confront her elder sister, Elsa – the Queen with magical powers, who has unwittingly inflicted eternal winter on the land of Arendelle.

A Disney sensation, this award-winning feature is the second highest-grossing animation of all time.

Christmas Eve, BBC One, 3pm

Elf

When Buddy the elf finds out he is human – an adopted child of Papa Elf – he travels to New York in search of his biological father.

Struggling to adapt to life outside the North Pole, he ends up creating mayhem across the city. Will he be able to win his father’s affections, and more importantly, win the heart of Santa Land employee, Jovie?

A much-loved Christmas comedy, Elf stars Will Ferrell in the title role.

Christmas Eve, ITV1, 5:15pm

Home Alone

“KEVIN!”

(Need we say more?)

Home Alone follows Kevin, the young boy who is accidentally left at home on his own when his family go on holiday for Christmas. On discovering his house is about to be burgled by notorious robbers – the self-styled ‘Wet Bandits’ – Kevin puts an awe-inspiring plan in place to protect it.

Funny, heart-warming, this one’s for all the family, and best of all, it’s followed by Home Alone 2 on Christmas Day (Channel 4, 4:55pm).

Christmas Eve, Channel 4, 5:30pm

Beauty & The Beast (2017)

Featuring a star-studded cast including Emma Watson, Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson, this tale as old as time tells of Belle, a young woman who rushes to the rescue of her father after he is imprisoned in a castle by a beast.

Taking her father’s place, a friendship slowly blossoms between Belle and the Beast, who she later finds out is a prince that has been cursed.

Christmas Eve, BBC One, 7:30pm

Moana

Moana, the adventurous teenage daughter of chief Tui, embarks on a brave mission to protect her island’s people, its flora and fauna, in seeking out demigod Maui and persuading him to return the stolen heart of goddess Te Fiti.

Featuring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as the voice of Maui, Nicole Scherzinger as Sina (Moana’s mother), and Auliʻi Cravalho as the animation’s heroine, Moana is a story of courage and friendship, set in the Pacific Ocean.

Christmas Day, BBC One, 12:55pm

Finding Dory

Forgetful regal blue tang Dory embarks on a journey to find her parents after remembering she was separated from them as a child.

Traversing the ocean, she is accompanied on her adventures by clownfish father and son duo, Marlin and Nemo.

A critically-acclaimed sequel to Disney Pixar’s Finding Nemo, Finding Dory features the voices of Ellen deGeneres (as Dory), Diane Keaton and Idris Elba.

Christmas Day, BBC One, 3:10pm

The Jungle Book

A live-action/CGI film of Mowgli, the boy raised in the jungle by a pack of wolves, hits the small screen this Christmas.

Follow the youngster as he befriends Baloo the bear and panther Bagheera, whilst struggling to evade the dangerous claws of Bengal tiger Shere Khan.

Featuring the voices of Bill Murray, Idris Elba, Ben Kingsley and Lupita Nyong’o, this new adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s children’s book brings a 19th century story into the modern day.

Boxing Day, BBC One, 3:45pm

Paddington 2

The bear is back. Paddington 2 sees Paddington working his little red hat off to afford a present for his aunt’s 100th birthday – a special pop-up book on sale in an antique shop.

Things start to go pear shaped for the bear however, when the book is stolen and Paddington is framed for the crime. Will the real thief be uncovered?

Featuring an all-star cast including Hugh Bonneville, Sally Walters, Jim Broadbent and Hugh Grant, this is an endearing and amusing film, guaranteed to get the laughter rolling.

Boxing Day, BBC One, 7:20pm

The Lion King

Hakuna Matata, what a wonderful phrase… to hear on New Year’s Day. Which is exactly when you will hear it, if you settle down to this Disney classic come January 1 2020.

Lion cub Simba – heir to the kingdom of Pride Rock – believes he is responsible for the death of his father, King Mufasa, and forces himself into exile.

Follow his journey back to his homeland, alongside friends Timon the meerkat and warthog Pumbaa.

Featuring Elton John and Tim Rice’s Academy Award-winning song Can You Feel The Love Tonight, and an Academy Award-winning score by Hans Zimmer, if you fancy a sing-along to welcome in the New Year, set a reminder for this mega hit.

New Year’s Day, Channel 4, 6pm

Best action films on TV this Christmas and New Year

Casino Royale

Casino Royale features Daniel Craig’s inaugural performance as Britain’s most famous spy.

Involving a high-stakes poker game, an MI6 agent by the name of Vesper Lynd, and a mission to bankrupt terrorist banker Le Chiffre, expect action, suspense and some brilliant one-liners from this critically-acclaimed blockbuster.

As to the film’s protagonist? The name’s Bond. James Bond.

Saturday 21st December, BBC One, 9:10pm

Skyfall

Oh yes, 007 hits the small screen multiple times this Christmas, and on Boxing Day it’s through Skyfall.

When a former MI6 agent acquires a hard drive containing details of undercover agents, James Bond is given a brand new assignment: to retrieve it.

Starring Daniel Craig as Bond, Judi Dench as M and Javier Bardem as baddie Raoul Silva, expect car chases, gadgets and some skilful fighting sequences.

Boxing Day, ITV1, 8:30pm

Raiders of the Lost Ark

It’s 1936 and archeologist Indiana Jones is embarking on a mission to uncover a biblical artefact – the Ark of the Covenant – before it is discovered by Nazis eager to possess its powers.

Starring Harrison Ford as the intrepid adventurer, this gripping Stephen Spielberg film is one for action lovers, including the now renowned musical score of John Williams.

Friday 27th December, BBC One, 1:25pm

Spectre

What better way to send off 2019 than an evening in with Bond?

SPOILER ALERT (if you’ve never watched Skyfall), a posthumous message sent by the former M to Bond (Daniel Craig) sees the 00 agent embark on a new mission, one where he uncovers the existence of a criminal organisation, named Spectre.

Directed by Sam Mendes, this action-packed thriller stars Christoph Waltz as Bond’s nemesis Blofeld, and Léa Seydoux as leading lady Dr. Madeleine Swann.

New Year’s Eve, ITV1, 8pm

The Magnificent Seven

A Mexican village finds itself in need of protection from a gang of bandits – so they call on seven gunfighters to defend it.

Starring Yul Brynner as gunslinger Chris Adams, the film also features Hollywood greats Steve McQueen, Eli Wallach and Charles Bronson.

New Year’s Day, BBC Two, 2:25pm

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

When a mission goes wrong and plutonium cores end up in the wrong hands, it comes down to IMF agent Ethan Hunt to recover them.

Tom Cruise stars as Hunt in this, the sixth (and most recent) Mission: Impossible movie, alongside cast members Henry Cavill, Ving Rhames and Rebecca Ferguson.

New Year’s Day, Channel 4, 9pm

Best rom-coms on TV this Christmas and New Year

Love Actually

All we want for Christmas is… Love Actually. And this year, we’re going to get it.

Richard Curtis’ romantic comedy is a study of relationships, exploring the themes of friendship, familial ties, betrayal, unrequited love and, of course, romance.

Featuring a star-studded cast, watch Bill Nighy, Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Kiera Knightley and more negotiate their way through some pretty challenging emotions, in this most Christmassy of British films.

Friday 27th December, ITV1, 10:10pm

Some Like It Hot

When two male musicians witness a massacre on Valentine’s Day, they are forced to go into hiding, disguising themselves as women in an all-female band.

Will their true identities be uncovered?

Starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon, this side-splitting comedy – directed by Billy Wilder – has often been voted one of Hollywood’s best movies of all time. And for good reason.

Monday 30th December, BBC Two, 3pm

The Holiday

Two women on either side of the Atlantic Ocean decide to embark on a house swap to overcome their relationship woes – a move which proves, for them both, life-changing.

Starring Cameron Diaz as the overworked Amanda Woods and Kate Winslet as the unlucky-in-love Iris Simpkins, this feel-good rom-com also features performances by Jude Law, Jack Black and Eli Wallach.

Monday 30th December, ITV1, 10:15pm

Best of the rest on TV this Christmas and New Year

Back to the Future

A bona fide Eighties classics, Back to the Future sees a time machine send Marty McFly travelling back in time, from 1985 to 1955. Unforeseen circumstances cause him to alter the course of history, something he must ‘un-do’ if his parents are to meet and Marty is to exist in the future.

Can he change the past, in time?

Michael J Fox. takes on the role of Marty, supported by a stellar cast including Christopher Lloyd as Dr Emmett ‘Doc’ Brown.

Christmas Day, BBC One, 2:35pm

The Wolf of Wall Street

Based on an autobiography by the same name, this black comedy tells of Wall Street stockbroker Jordan Belfort, whose firm is complicit in fraud and becomes the subject of an FBI investigation.

Featuring Leonardo DiCaprio as Belfort, Margot Robbie and Jonah Hill, this Martin Scorsese hit is one for the adults, holding a Guinness World Record for the most instances of swearing in a motion picture.

Boxing Day, Channel 4, 11;05pm

Edward Scissorhands

A Tim Burton triumph, Edward Scissorhands follows Edward, an artificial human with scissors for hands, who befriends – and later falls for – Kim, the daughter of a woman who takes him into her home.

But will his feelings be requited?

Starring Johnny Depp as Edward and Winona Ryder as Kim, this dark fantasy is rich in romance and deeply imaginative – consequentially, unforgettable.

Monday 30th December, Channel 4, 12:20pm

The Queen

Before Netflix gave us The Crown, Stephen Frears’ gave us The Queen, a portrayal of the British monarch in the immediate aftermath of the tragic death of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Starring Helen Mirren as Queen Elizabeth II – a role for which she was awarded a Best Actress Oscar – the film also features Michael Sheen as Prime Minister Tony Blair, and Alex Jennings as Prince Charles (incidentally, the great nephew of the character he played in The Crown – Edward VIII, the Duke of Windsor).

New Year’s Eve, ITV, 12:45pm

Billy Elliot

Who likes to boogie? We do! Billy Elliot is the touching tale of a young coal miner’s son who turns to ballet to help him escape the struggles of homelife, while working through the grief of losing his mother.

An exploration of masculinity, Billy Elliot features the cinematic debut of Jamie Bell who won the 2001 Best Actor BAFTA for his performance.

New Year’s Eve, BBC Two, 9pm

The Sound Of Music

Needs no introduction. But just in case…

Set in the hills of 1930s Salzburg, Maria is a nun who struggles to adhere to the rules of her convent and is subsequently sent to work as a governess for a family of seven (badly behaved) children.

Her imaginative nannying skills easily win them over, but gaining the approval of their father – Captain Von Trapp – proves somewhat more challenging.

Starring Julie Andrews as Maria and Christopher Plummer as the Captain, this musical delight feature classic songs such as Sixteen Going On Seventeen, Climb Ev’ry Mountain and My Favourite Things.

A perfect way to start 2020.

New Year’s Day, BBC One, 2:30pm