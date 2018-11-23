The best Black Friday laptop deals 2018 UK – available now

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, look no further — Black Friday is here and today’s the day to bag some killer bargains. Whether you’re after a top-of-the-range Microsoft Surface Pro, a Macbook or something more affordable, there are multiple discounts available on portable computers, with savings likely to extend up to Cyber Monday (26th November).

Below are the first new deals of the day, followed by some bargains we found earlier…

Latest Black Friday Laptop Deals

ACER Aspire 3 15.6″ Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop – 1 TB HDD, Red – £499 , £299 – View deal

, HP 15.6’’ E2 4GB 1TB FHD LAPTOP – £279.99 , £229.99 – View deal

Best Black Friday laptop deals from Amazon UK

At Amazon UK there are a range of deals on laptops, from lightweight bargains to top-of-the-range options like our top pick below…

There’s a Black Friday bonanza for laptop hunters and — hold the presses — this Lenovo IdeaPad currently has a saving of a £160 on Amazon, and boasts a 15.6-inch screen ahead of all those Christmassy movies you’ll be streaming next month (can we recommend you any?).

Lenovo IdeaPad 320-15IKBRN 15.6-Inch HD Notebook – £529.99 , £369.99 – View deal

– , ASUS C202SA-GJ0027 11.6-inch Chromebook Ruggedised and Water Resistant Design with 180 degree Hinge – £199.99 , £129.99 – View deal

, HP 15-da0044na 15.6-Inch Full HD Laptop – £349.99 , £279.99 – View deal

, Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3-Inch Tablet – £1252.82 , £899 – View deal

, Acer Aspire 7 A715-71G Gaming Notebook – £749.99 , £599.99 – View deal

Best Black Friday laptop deals from AO.com

Browse our tops picks of AO.com portable computer and tablet deals — when there’s free delivery offered, it would be rude not to…

At AO.com, there’s a snazzy lightweight HP laptop with a whopping £200 off. At just just 1.47kg and with a 10 hour battery life, it’s a good choice if you’re constantly on the go and need a laptop to take you from dawn to dusk.

HP 14-cm0013na 14″ Laptop – £599 , £399 – View deal

– , Asus TUF FX504GM 15.6″ Gaming Laptop Includes Bag & Mouse – £1299 , £999 – View deal

, HP Pavilion Power 15-cb004na 15.6″ Laptop – £799 , £649 – View deal

Best Black Friday laptop deals from Argos

There are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops this Black Friday season at Argos, so scroll down for our favourite deals.

At Argos, the Lenovo IdeaPad is our top deal for those looking for a discount, at 15.6 inch and with a saving of £130 — think of all the extra Christmas stocking fillers you could buy with that.

Lenovo IdeaPad 330S 15.6 Inch i5 8GB 256GB Laptop – £579.99 , £449.99 – View deal

– , Lenovo IdeaPad 330S 15.6In Pentium 4GB 128GB Laptop & Bag – £349.99 , £279.99 – View deal

, HP 15.6 Inch i7 8GB 1TB 128GB FHD Laptop – £699.99 , £599.99 – View deal

Best Black Friday laptop deals from Currys PC World

This tech specialist retailer has got Black Friday laptop deals covered with an array of options — including one that’s under £100…

Yes, Curry’s PC World are offering a portable computer for less than £100: a GEO Book laptop with a 11.6 inch screen and HD display that’s lightweight enough for you to carry it around all day.

GEO Book 1 11.6″ Intel® Celeron® Laptop – 32 GB eMMC – £159.99 , £99 – View deal

– , LENOVO Ideapad 330-15IKB 15.6″ Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop – 1 TB HDD – £519 , £279 – View deal

, HP Pavilion 14-ce0520sa 14″ Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop – 128 GB SSD – £599 , £399 – View deal

, GEO Flex 11.6″ Intel® Celeron® 2 in 1 – 32 GB eMMC – £219.99 , £159 – View deal

, APPLE MacBook Air 13.3″ (2017) – £799 , £749 – View deal

, ACER Chromebook R 11 CB5-132T 2-in-1 – 32 GB eMMC – £279.99 , £209 – View deal

Best Black Friday laptop deals from John Lewis

It’s not just John Lewis’s Christmas advert we look forward to this season — have a browse of their snazzy laptops and all their Black Friday season deals.

John Lewis are offering a £200 saving on the top-of-the-range Microsoft Surface Book 2, which boasts PixelSense Display, a 13.5 inch screen and a two-year guarantee with the retailer.

Microsoft Surface Book 2, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13.5”, PixelSense Display – £1499 , £1299 – View deal

– , 2017 Apple MacBook Pro 13″ Touch Bar, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650 – £1649 , £1499 – View deal

, Lenovo IdeaPad 720 Laptop, Intel Core i7, 8GB, 256GB SSD, AMD RX560, 15.6” Full HD – £949.95 , £779.95 – View deal

, HP Spectre 13-af004na Laptop, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13.3”, 4K Ultra HD – £1399.95 , £1129.95 – View deal

, Dell Inspiron 15-5570 Laptop, Intel Core i5, 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD + 16GB Intel Optane Memory, 15.6” Full HD – £599.95 , £479.95 – View deal

