How to watch and stream England v USA live – what time is kick off and is Wayne Rooney playing?

As international football friendlies go, this is one of the more talked about in recent times – not because the United States are a particularly spectacular opponent for the Three Lions, more because of the player (and second half captain selection).

Not everyone has welcomed the return of Wayne Rooney to the England team to receive his 120th cap for his country two years after retiring from the international game. Although the FA have said the Rooney’s selection – which will see him come on in the second half and receive the captain’s armband – is to “honour” his “record-breaking international career,” critics like former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton have said caps should not be “given out like gifts” and expressed their surprise at Rooney’s inclusion.

However, England coach Gareth Southgate, defended the decision to honour the former Everton and Manchester Utd player, who now plays his club football at DC United in the US. He told the BBC:

“It’s been disappointing to see him have to defend his inclusion.

“He is very different to run-of-the-mill players like me who played for England. I spoke to the under-15s last week and they are so early in their development but he was around the senior squad when he was 17.

“I know a big regret for him was that the team didn’t get to where he wanted but when you look at the pressure he had to deal with individually, it is an incredible career.

“Hopefully he has felt that warmth from all of us and I know the reaction of the supporters will be very special to him.”

What time is the England v USA game?

England against USA will kick off at 8.00pm on Thursday 15th November 2018.

How to watch England v USA?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

What are the latest odds and who will win?

At the time of writing, the latest odds from betfair are:

England win: 1/4

USA win: 11/1

Draw: 9/2

Check the latest odds at Betfair.com.

