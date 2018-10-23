Tracy tells Steve she caused the car crash in Coronation Street confession

Tracy Barlow admits to Steve McDonald she is responsible for the car crash carnage involving the Connors and Leanne Battersby in next week’s Coronation Street. Driven by guilt as she gets cold feet about framing friend Abi Franklin once she’s unburdened herself, Trace decides to hand herself into the police…

Steve McDonald’s second marriage to Tracy Barlow got off to a disastrous start when his one-night stand with Leanne was exposed at the reception – and his bride punched him in the face during their first dance.

Not wanting to miss out on the honeymoon the warring newly-weds headed for sunny Morocco, with vengeful Tracy returning early triumphant, having stolen her hubby’s passport and wallet and abandoned him in a foreign country.

On Monday 29 October Steve gets home to Weatherfield and, unsurprisingly, there’s no love lost between him and Tracy. But on Wednesday 31 October he discovers Kevin Webster’s laptop stashed at his flat and is horrified as he watches CCTV footage of Tracy sabotaging Michelle Connor’s car on the day of the accident – which Abi is being blamed for.

Forcing Tracy to explain, the Barlow bad girl shamefully admits she thought Steve was having an affair with Abi and on the morning of their wedding, consumed with jealous anger, she tampered with ‘Chelle’s motor which was in the garage, knowing mechanic Abi would get in trouble.

Panicking, Tracy reveals she stole Kev’s laptop to conceal evidence but is now full of guilt that Abi could lose any chance of getting custody of her kids due to the cops’ investigation on what caused the crash.

Tracy heads to the police station to own up to her terrible mistake – will she go to jail for her petty revenge that ended up causing chaos on the roads, and almost killed the woman Steve actually did have a one-night stand with? Not to mention putting Ryan Connor in a coma, and setting up the scenario that saw Ali Neeson end gangster Ronan Truman’s life.

Or will Steve encourage her to let Abi take the fall in order to save the mother of his child from a possible prison sentence?

