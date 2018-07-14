Who’s going to be in the new series of Love Island?

An A&E doctor and Danny Dyer’s daughter are among the stars of Love Island 2018.

Advertisement

The full – and, as always, ever-changing – line-up of contestants is below. Check the list to remind yourself of all the islanders who are in ITV2’s hit summer show… and scroll to the bottom to see who’s been dumped.

Alex, 27, says: “I think some people would think I’m crazy coming on Love Island, it’s completely different to working as an A&E doctor. But at the end of the day, it’s a great opportunity and I think ‘why not, let’s just go for it!'”

Dani, 21 – who’s dad is EastEnders star Danny Dyer – says: “I’m looking for someone really genuine. In past relationships I have had so many mind games going on and I want someone who bigs me up as much as I big them up. I like paying compliments and I would like the same in return.”

Samira, 22, says: “I was in Mamma Mia and Dreamgirls [in London’s West End]. Everyone in the West End knows everybody. So it will be a big shock when they see me on this show.”

Wes, 20, says: “My claim to fame would be my Instagram. A few of my videos went viral when I was kickboxing and I’ve got a large Instagram following. I’ve dated people who are Instagram famous but no actual celebrities.”

Laura, 29, says: “I’ve had loads of boyfriends – nine. Two of my ex boyfriends were in the public eye. I’m a relationship person I guess.”

Jack, 26, says: “I’m just a bit worried about looking like an idiot on the telly, really. I don’t want to embarrass myself. And I hope I find someone who I genuinely like.”

Georgia, 20, says: “I went on a date with someone famous – but a girl doesn’t tell her secrets. He was quite into me. But I let that go. All I’ll say is they had famous relatives. I’m very out there but when it comes to my private life I’m quite reserved.”

Megan, 24, says: ““A lot of people our age play games or put across an impression of how they want to be seen, and then their true colours come out. My mum says sometimes I’m too honest. I’m also very loyal.”

Josh, 26, says: “I am a bit of a boys’ boy, I’ve got about 15 boys in my friendship group and no girls so I’m definitely a lads’ lad. If I’m finding love, I wouldn’t want to let too much get in the way.”

Jack Fowler, aged 22, is here to clear up any confusion about the name of the show that he is entering. “It’s Love Island, not Loyal Island,” he says, talking about the lengths he would be prepared to go to in order to get the girl who’s right for him.

Kazimir Crossley’s biggest worry heading into the villa is that she’s going to forget that the cameras are on, and get caught picking her nose.

The 23-year-old makeup artist already has some Love Island connections – she did Kem’s makeup for Chris and Kem’s music video, which in all honesty is best forgotten. But more impressively, she has worked on Stormzy’s videos, too.

Within minutes of entering Love Island 2018, Sam Bird, 25, had already caused quite a stir among viewers after declaring he was “going to show Adam how to treat a lady right.”

Charlie Brake

Charlie Brake, 22, reckons he’s a “completely different guy to anyone in Love Island” and while the rest of the boys are relentlessly working out, Charlie won’t be joining them.

“You’ve got a lot of guys in the villa who spend a lot of time in the gym,” he says. “I’m definitely not one of those guys, I keep fit but eat and drink what I want.”

Alexandra Cane, 27, admits her mind is “frazzled” when it comes to her thoughts on monogamy, and claims to have read a lot of anthropology books on love. “I don’t really know as humans if we are meant to be monogamous,” she says.

Niall was one of the Love Island fan favourites this year, but sadly on day 9 it was announced he had left the villa owing to “personal reasons”.

Alex announced to the group that “for personal reasons unfortunately he can’t continue or come back to the villa.”

Read more about Niall’s departure here.

Before entering the villa Niall, 23, said: “I was with my ex-girlfriend for just over three years from the age of 17 to 20. She would probably say that I’m immature and a bit of an attention seeker – and she wouldn’t be wrong. I do feel sorry for my ex because this is her favourite programme.”

Niall has also revealed all about his Harry Potter tattoo…and why he wants to date Amanda Holden!

Before entering the villa, Kendall, 26, said: “I’m looking for something long term. I have seen previous series when people have got together and stayed together and I do genuinely want to find someone.”

Ellie Jones, 22, was a familiar face for original Love Islander Jack Fincham, as the pair dated for a while after meeting in August 2016. “We weren’t in an official relationship but we spoke about it, would go on dates and kept trying to make it work but it wouldn’t,” she says.

25-year-old Grace says: “My biggest turn off is a guy that tries to belittle other guys. In a boy’s group, you always get the good looking, arrogant one. I can always see through them, and it usually shows a lot of insecurity in them when they dig out other guys.”

Dean, 25, said he already had his eye on a number of current islanders: “I like Megan and I’d go for Ellie. Zara is beautiful as well. I think all of the girls are lovely in their own way.”

Eyal, 22, said before entering the villa: “I was in a pop band once called EverYoung. We had small time success and toured the country, built up a little fan base and there was fan girl hysteria. They’d follow us around and come to our gigs and stuff so that was a little taste.”

Hayley, 21, said before entering the villa: “Imagine if no one stepped forward for me. I would die. I would be booking the next taxi. That’s all I think about. Other than that I’m really excited about the experience.”

Adam, 22, said: “I am super competitive and I hate losing. Even if I take a girl on a date to play Crazy Golf for example, I’m in the zone.”

Rosie, 26, said: “I’m quite feisty. I’m a bit like a bottle of champagne, that’s what my mum says. She says that you can shake and shake and shake me but one day my top will come off and I’ll explode. And no one likes spilled champagne! When I see red I’m quite unpredictable.”

Charlie, 23, said before entering the villa: “I’m going in there for Hayley because she is my type on paper and I feel like we’ll click. She hasn’t met her match yet. I can’t wait to get in there and see what rockets I can set off!”

Fitness coach and business management student Frankie Foster thinks he breaks the mould of the average male Love Island contestant.

“I’d say I’m a lot more chilled out than some of them and I don’t think I’m the stereotypical lad in skinny jeans and tight T shirts,” 22-year-old Frankie explained before entering the villa. “The guys in there are of quite a similar mould.”

With tons of tattoos (“they make me stand out significantly”) and long, brown hair (“it’s all my own!”) 24-year-old Darylle was hoping for a romantic connection in the villa. But she was also keen to keep things happy, friendly and above board.

Before going into the villa, 24-year-old Charlie said she was a little bit tired of modern dating. “I like the idea that the show is about old-fashioned dating. Going back to basics, no phones, no Instagram, just making conversation. This will be the maddest experience I’ve ever had to find love, but I’ve tried everything else!”

Alex Miller, 28, wasn’t short on confidence entering the villa, declaring that “the girls have been messing around with boys in the villa, it’s time for a man to go in!”

Savanna Darnell, aged 22, has two claims to fame. One is that, as a baby, her face was on the packaging of a nappy brand – always good to know. And the other is that her father is an 80s pop star, Kid Creole.

Jordan Adefeyisan, aged 23, reckons he’s a right sort. “I am good looking,” he says. “My best attribute is my looks.” He even insists that his least likeable trait is that he’s too attractive, saying that people “might not like me because they’ll think I’m better looking than them”.

21-year-old Zara is a government worker from Essex who describes herself as both “quite serious” but also “spontaneous, fun and energetic”.

Idris Virgo, 25, is likely to ruffle a few feathers in the Love Island 2018 villa. “I know some of the girls are coupled up, like Kaz with Josh,” he says, “so it would be a challenge with her but I’ll find a way of stealing Kaz because she is my type. I don’t mind stepping on people’s toes.”

Advertisement

26-year-old Kieran Nicholls loves a “confident woman”, used to be a chef and (he claims) has never cheated on a previous girlfriend – but will it be enough to win over the Love Island girls he’s got his eye on?

See page two for rumoured contestants…