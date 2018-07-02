Meet the 12 new islanders set to cause chaos in Love Island
Six brand new girls and six new boys are going to Love Island - including Jack's ex-girlfriend. Here's everything you need to know...
Published: Monday, 2 July 2018 at 10:52 am
Age: 22
Advertisement
Occupation: Semi-professional footballer
From: London
Jack says: "I wanted to be with a girl who was a bit older than me so when I was 19, 20, I changed my age on Tinder to 25.
"I met a girl on there who was 24 and we had a date but when I got my wallet out to pay, she checked my ID and her face dropped when she saw I was younger than I’d said."
More like this
And his claim to fame? "I was in Tom Zanetti’s music video."
Advertisement
Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement