Occupation: Semi-professional footballer

From: London

Jack says: "I wanted to be with a girl who was a bit older than me so when I was 19, 20, I changed my age on Tinder to 25.

"I met a girl on there who was 24 and we had a date but when I got my wallet out to pay, she checked my ID and her face dropped when she saw I was younger than I’d said."

And his claim to fame? "I was in Tom Zanetti’s music video."

