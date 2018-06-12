Niall's fellow Islanders are informed by Dr Alex, who announces: “For personal reasons unfortunately he can’t continue or come back to the Villa.”

Reacting to his departure in the Beach Hut, Georgia says: “Obviously I was coupled up with him so obviously I came closer to him than most people in here but it wasn’t just that. He was actually my friend, my buddy.”

And Alex adds: “I’m obviously sad that Niall’s left the Villa. We got on really, really well. He’s such a great guy. And I look forward to catching up with him and having some fun with him outside.”

The 23-year-old construction worker from Coventry was one of the first Islanders in this year's show, first coupling up with Kendall before pairing with Georgia.

Love Island continues daily at 9pm on ITV2