Despite being clued up on the lingo, Dani also revealed that her father didn't watch Love Island last year – but that he would be tuning in to series four to see her on the reality TV show.

And in the latter stages of the show, islanders' parents have previously entered the villa...

"I don't know so much about my dad because of work and that," said Dani when asked whether he would come into the villa. "He doesn't get to say, 'Oh, I'm just coming over'. And obviously the whole BBC/ITV thing, you know? My mum would definitely come in, with my nan if my dad didn't."

Although Dani has said that she doesn't "want to do anything that can go back on him", she added that her dad has been "open" about her appearing on the show. It follows her previous appearance on ITV2 show Survival of the Fittest, which she was forced to pull out of with an injury on day one.

"He’s like ‘Dan, you’ve got to do what you want to do and what makes you happy’" said Dani. "He’s not sat there with a rulebook. But I haven’t been in [the villa] yet or experienced anything yet, I can’t really say. So he’s just said go and do what you got to do."

But there is one thing that won't be happening...

"I personally would not have sex on TV," added Dani. "That is not a thing for me."

Love Island returns Monday 4th June at 9pm on ITV2