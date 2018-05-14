“We've had bisexual people in the show before,” he said. “But it's a dating show, and I think what makes that quite difficult is you need everyone to fancy everyone. So it's quite hard to get people who are gay and who are heterosexual and homosexual in the same place because, simply enough, they don't fancy each other.

“So we'd have to do a dedicated show for a purely gay audience and for a gay villa.”

Asked whether that's a show he would consider making, Cowles said: “Yes, absolutely, we are open to everything. We'd always try to include everyone.”

Former Love Island stars Chris Hughes and Marcel Somerville were also on stage, and the pair expressed their disbelief at winning a Bafta, with Hughes saying: “Marcel just said he's going to change his Insta bio, and I think I might have to do the same, to Bafta winner.”