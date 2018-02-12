But as the reality contest involves a lot of physical challenges, the 21-year-old barmaid and aspiring actress will have to leave the competition, with a replacement on their way.

"For medical reasons, I can't take part in any of the challenges because I am no use in a sling," said Dani. "I will just be sitting around and not be able to compete and I'm not meant to move [my arm] for a week so it wouldn't be fair and there is just no point. I'll just be an extra spare part if I carry on like this."

She added: “My experience in the lead up to going into The Lodge was just amazing, I can't put it into words how amazing it was so I am absolutely gutted that I can't do any of the challenges.”

And viewers are really going to miss her.

Well, they’re really going to miss her mentioning her dad in the same way a certain Love Island contestant used to name-drop a certain boy band…

So, will SoTF survive without its star contestant? Or will you be turning off and waiting for Love Island's return?

