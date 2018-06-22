Love Island viewers back new boy Sam after he puts Adam in his place
The Bird has already ruffled a few feathers in the villa
Yes, he calls himself ‘The Bird’. And yes, his eyebrows are a few centimetres short of symmetrical. But Sam, the newest arrival on ITV's Love Island, has already won a lot of fans after Thursday night’s episode.
Sitting down with his fellow islanders for the first time, the newbie boldly declared his intentions to the group: "I'm coming in to find love – and maybe teach Adam how to treat a lady right, maybe."
And viewers, with memories of Adam’s dumping of Rosie fresh in their minds, couldn’t be happier…
And Sam is set to make a huge impact in the villa, with a re-coupling due in tonight’s episode. Which of his five (!) favourite girls will he choose? Will he pick from two singletons Samira and Rosie? Or could Sam stir up some major drama by coupling up with Zara?
Sorry Rosie, but that sounds like fantastic TV.
Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2