With a little help from his fellow islanders, Alex kissed Ellie in Thursday night's show. The doctor is in...
A bombshell is about to hit Love Island 2018, with 12 brand new islanders jetting into the villa this week.
Jack Fincham's ex-girlfriend Ellie Jones, a make-up artist who's worked with Kem Cetinay and a girl with her sights set on Adam are all heading to Mallorca to truly shake things up on the ITV2 show.
Meet the brand new guys and girls who are undoubtedly going to cause some mega drama in the episodes to come...
Ellie Jones
Age: 22
Occupation: Customer service and office administrator
From: Kent
Ellie says: "I was seeing Jack Fincham on and off. We met in August 2016 and dated on and off for a while. We have always spoken because we got on so well.
"I actually spoke to him as a friend about two days before he went into the villa and had no idea he was going on the show! We weren’t in an official relationship but we spoke about it, would go on dates and kept trying to make it work but it wouldn’t."
Grace Wardle
Age: 25
Occupation: Hairdresser
From: London
Grace says: "I washed Joanna Lumley’s hair once! She came into my salon. That was so fun. A bit of Ab Fab.
"My biggest turn off is a guy that tries to belittle other guys. In a boy’s group, you always get the good looking, arrogant one. I can always see through them, and it usually shows a lot of insecurity in them when they dig out other guys."
Dean Overson
Age: 25
Occupation: Car Sales Executive
From: Burnley
Dean says: "I like Megan and I’d go for Ellie. Zara is beautiful as well. I think all of the girls are lovely in their own way."
Darylle Sargeant
Age: 24
Occupation: Eyebrow Technician
From: Watford
Darylle says: "I am really tattooed so I love heavily tattooed guys but I also like people who have good chat and banter, someone who isn’t too serious. In the villa, I’ve got my eye on Adam, he is beautiful. I like Jack too, and Josh."
Charlie Brake
Age: 23
Occupation: Socialite (is that a job?)
From: Chelsea
Charlie says: "I’ve got my eye on Ellie and Megan.
"I did go out with one of my mate’s exes. I went there and we fell out so I would definitely do that. A lot of my mates call me ‘Snakey Brakey’ as a joke. I have got a reputation to walk over people, even if they are my mates. If I want something, I’ll go for it."
Kazimir Crossley
Age: 23
Occupation: Make-up artist
From: London
Kazimir says: "I have done the makeup for some famous people – I worked on Stormzy’s music videos and I helped with the makeup for Chris and Kem’s video. I did Kem’s makeup. I was asking him all about Love Island but it was a long time ago and I never would have dreamed back then that I would now be going on the show."
Frankie Foster
Age: 22
Occupation: Business Management Student / Fitness coach
From: Cheltenham
Frankie says: "It would be nice to find someone that I genuinely click with; obviously there are a lot of good looking people in there, but I’d like to end up finding someone I really like.
"I change my mind in terms of who I like every time I watch it – but at the moment it is probably Ellie and Zara. They both seem cool and chatty. They’re most similar to my usual type."
Alex Miller
Age: 28
Occupation: Glazier
From: Essex
Alex says: "Petite brunettes are my type. In the villa I like Dani. I like Ellie too, she’s cute. Dani is very coupled up with Jack so we’ll have to see how coupled up they really are when I go in..."
Charlie Williams
Age: 24
Occupation: Tanning shop assistant
From: Bath
Charlie says: "I really like Alex – I like him more the more that I watch the show. His values are so strong. I think we’d have a lot in common. The new guy Sam also seems really funny; I think I would get on with him."
Savanna Darnell
Age: 22
Occupation: Singer / dancer
From: Sheffield
Savanna says: "When I was a baby, I was on the packaging of a nappy brand. My face was everywhere! Also, my dad is Kid Creole!
"I think I’m looking for a guy that I can be myself around. I want someone I can have a silly time with. I love the thought of having an amazing experience with a guy who comes on the journey with me."
Jordan Adefeyisan
Age: 23
Occupation: Model
From: Stockport
Jordan says: "In the villa, I fancy Ellie, Megan and Georgia is fit as well. I know they are coupled up but it's all a game isn't it..."
Jack Fowler
After 18 days in the Love Island villa, fan favourite Alex finally got his first kiss with newcomer Ellie – and viewers went nuts about it.
Dr Alex has seen his share of upsets in his time in Mallorca, including seeing fellow islander Eyal steal away the apple of his eye, Megan. But on Wednesday night, armed with some 'advice' from fellow islanders, he plucked up the courage went to take Ellie aside and tell her that he would like to recouple with her in the future.
He was visibly nervous, saying that he was "laying his cards on his chest".
But Ellie reacted well, telling him, "I'd love nothing more. I don't want you to think it's for the wrong reasons."
“You're being genuine,” Alex replied, before moving in for a snog as the rest of the house cheered on from the sidelines. Watch the moment unfold in full below.
Love Island fans have been rooting for Alex all series, and they were delighted to see him finally find "love". For the most part, Twitter erupted in a whirlwind of relieved posts and celebratory gifs.
"Alex finally getting a kiss had me jumping more than Harry Kane's last minute winner," Jordan Coombe wrote.
However, others were not convinced.
"As much as I love Alex and want him to find love, Ellie is the Jonny to Alex's Camilla," @NicolaBates94 wrote, "she's not into him she just knows the public love him."
But most people were just happy to see him get the girl on this occasion.
Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2