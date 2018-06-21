Meet the brand new guys and girls who are undoubtedly going to cause some mega drama in the episodes to come...

Love Island's Ellie Jones (ITV)

Age: 22

Occupation: Customer service and office administrator

From: Kent

Ellie says: "I was seeing Jack Fincham on and off. We met in August 2016 and dated on and off for a while. We have always spoken because we got on so well.

"I actually spoke to him as a friend about two days before he went into the villa and had no idea he was going on the show! We weren’t in an official relationship but we spoke about it, would go on dates and kept trying to make it work but it wouldn’t."

Love Island Grace Wardle (ITV)

Age: 25

Occupation: Hairdresser

From: London

Grace says: "I washed Joanna Lumley’s hair once! She came into my salon. That was so fun. A bit of Ab Fab.

"My biggest turn off is a guy that tries to belittle other guys. In a boy’s group, you always get the good looking, arrogant one. I can always see through them, and it usually shows a lot of insecurity in them when they dig out other guys."

Love Island Dean Overson (ITV)

Age: 25

Occupation: Car Sales Executive

From: Burnley

Dean says: "I like Megan and I’d go for Ellie. Zara is beautiful as well. I think all of the girls are lovely in their own way."

Love Island Darylle Sargeant (ITV)

Age: 24

Occupation: Eyebrow Technician

From: Watford

Darylle says: "I am really tattooed so I love heavily tattooed guys but I also like people who have good chat and banter, someone who isn’t too serious. In the villa, I’ve got my eye on Adam, he is beautiful. I like Jack too, and Josh."

Love Island Charlie Brake (ITV)

Age: 23

Occupation: Socialite (is that a job?)

From: Chelsea

Charlie says: "I’ve got my eye on Ellie and Megan.

"I did go out with one of my mate’s exes. I went there and we fell out so I would definitely do that. A lot of my mates call me ‘Snakey Brakey’ as a joke. I have got a reputation to walk over people, even if they are my mates. If I want something, I’ll go for it."

Love Island Kazimir Crossley (ITV)

Age: 23

Occupation: Make-up artist

From: London

Kazimir says: "I have done the makeup for some famous people – I worked on Stormzy’s music videos and I helped with the makeup for Chris and Kem’s video. I did Kem’s makeup. I was asking him all about Love Island but it was a long time ago and I never would have dreamed back then that I would now be going on the show."

Love Island Frankie Foster (ITV)

Age: 22

Occupation: Business Management Student / Fitness coach

From: Cheltenham

Frankie says: "It would be nice to find someone that I genuinely click with; obviously there are a lot of good looking people in there, but I’d like to end up finding someone I really like.

"I change my mind in terms of who I like every time I watch it – but at the moment it is probably Ellie and Zara. They both seem cool and chatty. They’re most similar to my usual type."

Love Island Alex Miller (ITV)

Age: 28

Occupation: Glazier

From: Essex

Alex says: "Petite brunettes are my type. In the villa I like Dani. I like Ellie too, she’s cute. Dani is very coupled up with Jack so we’ll have to see how coupled up they really are when I go in..."

Love Island Charlie Williams (ITV)

Age: 24

Occupation: Tanning shop assistant

From: Bath

Charlie says: "I really like Alex – I like him more the more that I watch the show. His values are so strong. I think we’d have a lot in common. The new guy Sam also seems really funny; I think I would get on with him."

Love Island Savanna Darnell (ITV)

Age: 22

Occupation: Singer / dancer

From: Sheffield

Savanna says: "When I was a baby, I was on the packaging of a nappy brand. My face was everywhere! Also, my dad is Kid Creole!

"I think I’m looking for a guy that I can be myself around. I want someone I can have a silly time with. I love the thought of having an amazing experience with a guy who comes on the journey with me."

Love Island Jordan Adefeyisan (ITV)

Age: 23

Occupation: Model

From: Stockport

Jordan says: "In the villa, I fancy Ellie, Megan and Georgia is fit as well. I know they are coupled up but it's all a game isn't it..."

After 18 days in the Love Island villa, fan favourite Alex finally got his first kiss with newcomer Ellie – and viewers went nuts about it.

Dr Alex has seen his share of upsets in his time in Mallorca, including seeing fellow islander Eyal steal away the apple of his eye, Megan. But on Wednesday night, armed with some 'advice' from fellow islanders, he plucked up the courage went to take Ellie aside and tell her that he would like to recouple with her in the future.

He was visibly nervous, saying that he was "laying his cards on his chest".

But Ellie reacted well, telling him, "I'd love nothing more. I don't want you to think it's for the wrong reasons."

“You're being genuine,” Alex replied, before moving in for a snog as the rest of the house cheered on from the sidelines. Watch the moment unfold in full below.

Love Island fans have been rooting for Alex all series, and they were delighted to see him finally find "love". For the most part, Twitter erupted in a whirlwind of relieved posts and celebratory gifs.

"Alex finally getting a kiss had me jumping more than Harry Kane's last minute winner," Jordan Coombe wrote.

However, others were not convinced.

"As much as I love Alex and want him to find love, Ellie is the Jonny to Alex's Camilla," @NicolaBates94 wrote, "she's not into him she just knows the public love him."

But most people were just happy to see him get the girl on this occasion.

Check out the official line-up below...

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2