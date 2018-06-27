Their discussion soon descended into a heated argument during which Laura called Wes an “a***hole”. And before storming into the bedroom, Laura shouted that Megan was "f***ing slag" and a "stupid b****" for her involvement in the split.

And many ­– including former Love Islander Gaby Allen – honed in on how Megan seemingly smirked during the breakup…

And some compared it to Adam’s grin when he was dumped by Rosie…

Although viewers also debated whether Laura was right to use the term "slag" and Megan to retort "she's slept with more people than me"...

Others pointed out that although Megan had been annoyed when Adam tried to seduce her while in a relationship with Rosie, she had come in between Wes and Laura with flirting of her own…

And some highlighted how Megan said she didn't want to break up Laura and Wes before entering the villa...

But most viewers were just there to revel in the sheer drama of it all…

And the best bit? The fallout is far from over.

