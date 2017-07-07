Love Island fans reckon karma is coming for Jonny after "aggy" spat with new boy Theo
Who’s looking muggy now
Love Islander Jonny is feeling well and truly mugged off after snakey new boy Theo has been grafting hard to crack on with Tyla.
Translation: Jonny is jealous because a new contestant on Love Island is trying to steal Tyla.
This testosterone-fuelled tension led to an “aggy” spat between Jonny and Theo, with Jonny telling the Team GB athlete that he wished he’d consulted him first before trying to stick it on the girl he’s coupled up with.
FIRST LOOK: Jonny comes to blows with Theo as jealously takes over... ?? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/QRiXYIPa2c
— Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 6, 2017
Viewers are frankly buzzin – i.e delighted – that Jonny is getting the “karma” he deserves after the way he pied off Camilla…
Do you think he deserves it?