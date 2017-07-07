This testosterone-fuelled tension led to an “aggy” spat between Jonny and Theo, with Jonny telling the Team GB athlete that he wished he’d consulted him first before trying to stick it on the girl he’s coupled up with.

FIRST LOOK: Jonny comes to blows with Theo as jealously takes over... ?? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/QRiXYIPa2c — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 6, 2017

Viewers are frankly buzzin – i.e delighted – that Jonny is getting the “karma” he deserves after the way he pied off Camilla…

Do you think he deserves it?