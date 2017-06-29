Jonny said of kissing Tyla:

“I think I made a bad move kissing her last night. I shouldn’t have done that. I’ve got to tone it down a little bit but at the same time, I don’t want to not act interested.”

He then said of Camilla:

“Camilla never ceases to amaze me. She really is one of the most amazing human beings I’ve met in my entire life. To have her sit me down and tell me, ‘You need to keep Tyla in because you see something with her,’ to hear that from her, it just melts me. I can’t even comprehend how much courage it took her to guide me in to that decision. After everything, the girl is amazing, really a great person.”

Er, maybe if you really thought she was that amazing and such a great person you wouldn't have sacked Camilla off for Tyla, eh Jonny?

They say a week is a long time in politics, but it’s an absolute lifetime in the Love Island villa. Just last week we were all obsessed with Jonny and Camilla’s budding relationship, and now poor Cam has shed more tears than there is water in that infinity pool, and she ends up crying again in the Beach Hut:

“For me it was all real. Jonny was never part of the game in my eyes and the feelings that I had, it took me a long time to allow myself to feel that way again and so it’s always sad once something ends like that.”

At least now there are some new boys heading into the girls' villa, it'll give Camilla not only a break from Jonny but the chance to find someone a lot more deserving of her. We hope.

