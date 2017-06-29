We knew a twist was going to upend all we knew about this year’s Love Island, and now the bombshell’s been dropped: 11 new islanders will be making their way into the villa.

Advertisement

And that’s not all. At the end of Wednesday night’s episode narrator Iain Sterling boomed that “relationships face the ultimate test of loyalty” – all the existing couples will be split up, with half the islanders having to move into a second, secret villa.

So, who are the new islanders? Bring on the new boys!

First looking for love is Steve...

Then Marino...

Rob...

Craig...

Nathan...

And Alex...

And the girls going into the villa start with Chyna...

Then Ellisha-jade...

Amelia...

Shannen...

And finally, Danielle...

How will the newbies shake up the show dynamic? We'll find out soon...

Advertisement

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement