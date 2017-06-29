We knew a twist was going to upend all we knew about this year’s Love Island, and now the bombshell’s been dropped: 11 new islanders will be making their way into the villa.

And that’s not all. At the end of Wednesday night’s episode narrator Iain Sterling boomed that “relationships face the ultimate test of loyalty” – all the existing couples will be split up, with half the islanders having to move into a second, secret villa.