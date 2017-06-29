Love Island brings in 11 new contestants in "ultimate test of loyalty" twist
The ITV2 reality show is also planning to break up all the existing couples and move them to a second villa
We knew a twist was going to upend all we knew about this year’s Love Island, and now the bombshell’s been dropped: 11 new islanders will be making their way into the villa.
And that’s not all. At the end of Wednesday night’s episode narrator Iain Sterling boomed that “relationships face the ultimate test of loyalty” – all the existing couples will be split up, with half the islanders having to move into a second, secret villa.
So, who are the new islanders? Bring on the new boys!
First looking for love is Steve...
Then Marino...
Rob...
Craig...
Nathan...
And Alex...
And the girls going into the villa start with Chyna...
Then Ellisha-jade...
Amelia...
Shannen...
And finally, Danielle...
How will the newbies shake up the show dynamic? We'll find out soon...
Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2