A huge twist on the ITV2 show this week will be an ultimate challenge for the couples as all of the boys and the girls are split into separate accommodation.

Then, new islanders are going to be sent in to each of the new villas – so new girls will be sent in to see the boys and new boys will be sent in to meet the girls. Blimey.

A spokesperson for the show told RadioTimes.com said it was going to be the “ultimate test of loyalty and relationships for existing couples – and a chance for the ones who haven’t found love to find it.”

As long as no-one new steps near Marcel and Gabby, we think we'll just about be able to cope with this…Just.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2