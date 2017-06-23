If her being all nervous whilst getting ready...

...and him waiting at the bottom of the stairs with Marcel like a 16-year-old waiting to take her to prom wasn't cute enough...

...excitement levels grew even bigger than Chris's ego when Jonny and Camilla actually kissed on their date!

And even more amazingly, they even managed to clear the air over that whole feminism debate. You know, the one that left Camilla in tears having regretted ever having kissing him and Jonny fuming when he heard her bitching about him to the girls... ah-hem.

Jonny: “Do you think if we’d have handled our disagreement differently, things might have had a different outcome?” Camilla: “I think if I had had the chat the next day it would have had a different outcome.” Jonny: “It was a shame that it went like that. Thinking about it, it wasn’t a big deal. I was just really riled up. It was just stupid.”

However the course of true love does never run smooth on Love Island, and no sooner were people getting excited about Save the Date cards dropping through their letterbox when panic set in as new girl Tyla Carr rocked up to the villa. And suddenly everyone felt very protective of our Cam:

Camilla and Jonny make me so happy ?????? — AmyMcAleer (@AmylMcaleer) June 13, 2017

Tyla: I want to find more about Jonny

The U.K: AHAHAHAHA no. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/9I2EIHjUov — Bbbb (@bellafatherley_) June 22, 2017

We're putting this out there now... if Jamilla doesn't work out, there's literally no hope for any of us.

